PKL 2024 matches on Oct 25: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action will continue its first leg at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 25, 2024. Three former champions will take the mat today in Hyderabad. The first match of the day will see Shubham Shinde’s Patna Pirates going up against Sachin Tanwar’s Tamil Thalaivas, while in the second match, Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls will renew their rivalry with Aslam Inamdar’s Puneri Paltan.

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

In the first match on Friday, Tamil Thalaivas’ Sachin Tanwar will come face to face with his former team, Patna Pirates. While the Thalaivas aim to continue their winning streak in PKL 2024, the Pirates look to secure their first win of the season.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7

Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Jang Kun Lee, Sudhakar M, Parvinder, Ankit, Shubham Shinde, Babu M, Aman

Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Head-to-Head

The head-to-head competition between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas has always been intense. However, going by the numbers, the Pirates lead the Thalaivas by a small margin.

Total matches: 14

Patna Pirates won: 7

Tamil Thalaivas won: 4

Tie: 3

In the second match, struggling Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with in-form defending champions Puneri Paltan. While both teams lost their last match, Puneri already has a win in their kitty, whereas the Bulls are still searching for their first victory in PKL 2024.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Parteek, Surinder Dehal, Saurabh Nandal, Nitin Rawal

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Head-to-Head

The three-time champions Puneri Paltan enjoy a significant lead over the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in the head-to-head records.

Total matches: 18

Bengaluru Bulls won: 7

Puneri Paltan won: 11

Tie: 0

PKL 2024 October 25 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on October 25?

In the first match of PKL 2024 on October 25, Patna Pirates will go one-on-one against Tamil Thalaivas from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on October 25?

In the second match of PKL 2024 on October 25, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Puneri Paltan from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 October 25 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 25 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 October 25 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 October 25 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.