PKL 2024 matches on Oct 21: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action will be back with day four action at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, October 21, 2024. Three former champions will take the mat today in Hyderabad. The first match of the day will see Surender Gill’s UP Yoddhas going up against Naveen Kumar’s Dabang Delhi, while in the second match, Aslam Inamdar’s Puneri Paltan will renew their rivalry with Shubham Shinde’s Patna Pirates. While Paltan and Dabang will look to continue their winning streak in PKL 2024, UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates will aim to start their new campaign with a win.

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi

Surender Gill and UP Yoddhas will have a lot to prove when they start their campaign in PKL 2024 against the season eight champions, Dabang Delhi, on Monday. Yoddhas let go of their star raider Pardeep and star defender Nitesh ahead of the season, meaning Surender Gill and Sumit will have to prove to the fans why the team management preferred them over the veterans. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi looked like a perfectly balanced side during their first match against U Mumba and will aim to repeat the same performance to secure their second win in two games.

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi playing 7



UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Bharat Hooda, Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Sachin, Sahul Kumar



Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vinay, Yogesh, Sandeep, Vikrant, Nitin Panwar

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head



The head-to-head competition between UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi has always been intense. However, if we go by the numbers, Yoddhas lead Dabang by the barest of margins.

Total matches: 11

11 UP Yoddhas won: 6

6 Dabang Delhi won: 5

5 Tie: 0



Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

In one of the most anticipated matches of the season, the defending champions Puneri Paltan will go toe-to-toe with three-time champions Patna Pirates. This will also be a rematch of last season’s semifinal, where Paltan ended Pirates’ dream of winning their fourth title.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates playing 7



Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman



Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Jang Kun Lee, Sudhakar M, Parvinder, Ankit, Shubham Shinde, Babu M, Aman

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head



The three-time champions Pirates enjoy a huge lead over the defending champions Paltan in the head-to-head records.

Total matches: 22

22 Puneri Paltan won: 5

5 Patna Pirates won: 13

13 Tie: 4

PKL 2024 October 21 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on October 21?



In the first match of PKL 2024 on October 21, UP Yoddhas will go one-on-one against Dabang Delhi from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on October 21?



In the second match of PKL 2024 on October 21, Puneri Paltan will take on Patna Pirates from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 October 21 matches in India?



Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 21 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 October 21 matches in India?



The live streaming of PKL 2024 October 21 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.