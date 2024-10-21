Deshwal led Jaipur Pink Panthers to a thrilling win over Bengal Warriorz

Jaipur Pink Panthers scored a hard-fought 39-34 win over Bengal Warriorz in a thrilling contest at the Pro Kabaddi League match here on Sunday. For Jaipur Pink Panthers, captain Arjun Deshwal scored 15 points, while Nitin Dhankar registered 13 points for the Bengal Warriorz. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Fazel Atrachali and Bengal Warriorz began the game very well, with the defensive unit working in tandem to foil a flurry of Jaipur Pink Panther attacks in the early exchanges. Both sides were patient in the first phase of play, with the Bengal Warriorz working hard to hold onto a slender lead.

But at the midway stage of the first half, Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Deshwal wrestled the momentum away from the Bengal Warriorz.

Shortly after, a solid tackle by Abhijeet Malik helped inflict an ALL OUT on Bengal Warriorz, which helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers storm into the lead.

And even though Bengal Warriorz fought hard after that, it was Jaipur Pink Panthers who finished the first half with a 3-point lead.

At the half-time break, Jaipur Pink Panthers led 21-18.

With just under 10 minutes left in the contest, Malik inflicted an ALL OUT on Bengal Warriorz, which helped Jaipur Pink Panthers extend the lead to a 4-point one.

At this point, the score read 29-25 in favour of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

It was an action-packed final phase of the game as Nitin Dhankar brought Bengal Warriorz right back into the contest.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, who seemed to be one step ahead all through up until then, were suddenly on the backfoot.

But it was Abhishek KS's super tackle that sealed the contest for Jaipur Pink Panthers.