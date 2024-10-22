PKL 2024 matches on Oct 22: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

Day five of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will bring another thrilling set of matches at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, October 22, 2024. The first match of the day will see Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans going up against Jaipur Pink Panthers, while in the second match, the UP Yoddhas will take on Bengaluru Bulls. Telugu Titans had a good start to their campaign; however, they faltered in their second match and have 1 win and 1 loss so far. Jaipur also got off to a winning start against Bengal Warriors and would be looking to extend their winning run on the night.

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans will be looking to get back to winning ways against a challenging opponent in Jaipur Pink Panthers. While Jaipur are coming into the tie with a win, it will be a tough task for them to register back-to-back victories on the night.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Sagar Sethpal, Manjeet, Ajit Pawar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Vikash Kandola, Abhijeet Malik, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee, Lucky Sharma



Arjun Deshwal, Vikash Kandola, Abhijeet Malik, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee, Lucky Sharma

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

The head-to-head competition between Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers has been a thrilling one. The record between these two sides has been neck-and-neck, with the Telugu Titans holding a slight edge over their opponents.

Total matches: 19

Telugu Titans won: 8

Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 10

Tie: 1

Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Another exciting match will see the UP Yoddhas take on Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls will be looking to secure their first win of the night after losing consecutive matches in the league so far. UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, got off to a winning start against Dabang Delhi.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7

UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat, Sahul Kumar, Sumit

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Jai Bhagwan, Ajinkya Pawar, Surinder Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Parteek, Nitin Rawal

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

The recent form usually goes out of the window when the match begins, and as far as the head-to-head battle is concerned, the Bulls have the upper hand with 9 wins out of 15 against the Yoddhas.

Total matches: 15

Bengaluru Bulls won: 9

UP Yoddhas won: 6

Tie: 0

PKL 2024 October 22 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on October 22?

In the first match of PKL 2024 on October 22, Telugu Titans will go head-to-head against Jaipur Pink Panthers from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on October 22?

In the second match of PKL 2024 on October 22, Bengaluru Bulls will take on UP Yoddhas from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 October 22 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 22 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 October 22 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 October 22 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.