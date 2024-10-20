PKL 2024 matches on Oct 20: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action will continue with two more exciting games at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, October 20, 2024. The first day of the competition will see Fazel Atrachali’s Bengal Warriors going up against Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match, while in the second match, Neeraj Kumar’s Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls. Out of all the teams in action today, only Gujarat Giants have been unable to win the PKL title.

Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The first PKL 2024 match on Sunday will see season seven champions Bengal Warriors and season one and nine champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in action. Bengal will be hopeful of starting their new campaign with a win, as they have star players like Maninder Singh and Fazel Atrachali in their corner, while Jaipur Pink Panthers will once again depend on their skipper Arjun Deshwal to take them over the line today.



Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7



Bengal Warriors playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Vishwas-S, Sagar Singh Kumar, Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar



Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Jr, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Arjun Deshwal, Shrikant Jadhav



Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head



In the head-to-head stats, Jaipur Pink Panthers are trailing Bengal Warriors by a minimal margin.

Total matches: 18

18 Bengal Warriors won: 10

10 Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 7

7 Tie: 1

Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls



In the day's second match, former teammates at Patna Pirates, Neeraj Kumar and Pardeep Narwal, will take the mat against each other for Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls, respectively. While the Giants will look to kick off their new season with a win, season six champions Bulls will aim to bury the nightmares of their disappointing loss against Telugu Titans in the season opener and get back on winning ways in PKL 2024.



Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7



Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Guman Singh, Sombir, Vahid Reza Eimehr, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D



Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Ajinkya Panwar, Jai Bhagwan, Nitin Raval, Saurabh Nandal, Ponparthiban Subramaniam, Prateek



Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head



In the head-to-head records, Gujarat Giants have a slight lead over Bengaluru Bulls.

Total matches: 13

13 Gujarat Giants won: 7

7 Bengaluru Bulls won: 5

5 Tie: 1

PKL 2024 October 20 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on October 20?



In the first match of PKL 2024 on October 20, Bengal Warriors will go one-on-one against Jaipur Pink Panthers from 8 PM IST.



Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on October 20?



In the second match of PKL 2024 on October 20, Gujarat Giants will take on Bengaluru Bulls from 9 PM IST.



Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 October 20 matches in India?



Star Sports Networks will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 20 matches in India.



Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 October 20 matches in India?



The live streaming of PKL 2024 October 20 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.