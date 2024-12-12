PKL 2024 playoffs full schedule, live time, teams qualified, live streaming

Business Standard
The playoffs will take place at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, with the eliminators scheduled for December 26. The semifinals will follow on Dec 27, and the grand final will be held on Dec 29

As we enter the third and final leg of Pro Kabaddi 2024 (PKL 11) in Pune, the race for playoff spots is heating up with just two weeks left in the league stage. While some star-studded teams have yet to live up to expectations, others have exceeded all odds, making the competition more exciting than ever.
 
PKL 2024 Playoffs format
 
At the conclusion of the league stage, the top two teams will directly qualify for the semifinals. The teams ranked third and sixth will face off in one eliminator, while the fourth and fifth-placed teams will compete in the other eliminator. The winners of these two eliminators will then join the top two teams in the semifinals.
 
 
The playoffs will take place at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, with the eliminators scheduled for December 26. The semifinals will follow on December 27, and the grand final will be held on December 29, 2024. 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 playoff schedule
Matches Date
Eliminators 26th December
Semi-finals 27th December
Final 29th December
 
With just a few matches remaining, all twelve teams are battling for the remaining spots in the playoffs. As the league stage nears its end, the intensity of the competition will only increase as teams fight for a chance to secure their place in the semifinals and ultimately, the coveted PKL 11 championship.
 
Teams qualified for PKL playoffs - 

Haryana Steelers are the only team which has qualified for the playoffs so far after a dominant run of victories in the league. They sit on top of the table with 77 points so far.
 

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 playoffs live telecast and streaming details - 

 
When will the playoffs for PKL 2024 begin?
 
The playoffs for PKL 2024 will begin from December 26, 2024.
 
Where will the PKL 2024 playoffs be played?
 
The PKL 2024 playoffs will be played at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.
 
When will the final of PKL 2024 take place in Pune?
 
The final of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will be played on December 29.
 
Where will the live telecast of PKL 2024 playoffs be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the PKL 2024 playoffs will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of PKL 2024 playoffs be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the PKL 2024 playoffs will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
     

