PKL 2025 final live match time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 has reached its final stop on Friday, October 31, at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. Dabang Delhi will take on Puneri Paltan in the Season 12 final, with both teams hoping to win their second PKL title. Before this, Delhi was crowned champion in Season 8, while Puneri Paltan lifted the trophy in Season 10.

The two teams finished at the top of the points table with similar points, i.e., 26 points each, but Paltan scooped up the top spot due to a superior points difference. So far, all three matches between the two teams this season have gone to tie-breakers, out of which Pune has won one while Dabang Delhi has won two, including the Qualifier 1.

Both teams have stable defence and raiding departments, with every player sharing the burden of picking points. Whoever makes fewer mistakes in the grand finale will walk away with the Season 12 trophy. PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi road to final Dabang Delhi was one of the most successful teams in the league stage, winning 13 of the 18 games. They finished second despite having the same 26 points as table-toppers Puneri Paltan due to inferior points difference. However, they made up for that in Qualifier 1 by beating Puneri Paltan 6-4 in the tie-breaker to become the first team to reach the PKL Season 12 final.

PKL 2025 final: Puneri Paltan road to final Puneri Paltan enjoyed a successful outing during the league stage, winning 13 of the 18 group-stage matches. They finished first and booked their berth in Qualifier 1, where they faced second-placed Dabang Delhi. They then lost Qualifier 1 by 4-6 in the tie-breaker after the game ended 34-34 after 40 minutes and were forced to play in Qualifier 2 to have another go at booking their berth in the title clash, which they did successfully after defeating Telugu Titans 50-45. PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan playing 7 Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head Total matches: 27

Dabang Delhi: 11

Puneri Paltan: 13

Tied: 3 PKL 2025 final: Live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the final match of PKL 2025 on October 31? In the final match of PKL 2025 on October 31, Dabang Delhi will take on Puneri Paltan from 8 PM IST. What will be the venue for the PKL 2025 final? The final of PKL 2025 between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan will be played at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.