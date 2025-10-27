Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 Play-offs matches time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

PKL 2025 Play-offs matches time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

The live streaming of PKL 2025, the October 27 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 is on the road to the final as the play-offs stage action continues today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium. The day will start with Bengaluru Bulls taking on Patna Pirates in Eliminator 2. The winner of the match will then face Telugu Titans in Eliminator 3. The second match of the day will be Qualifier 1 between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, the winner of which will qualify for the final, while the loser will play the winner of Eliminator 3 in Qualifier 2. 

Eliminator 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 eliminator between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls promises a fierce battle for survival at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Monday. The Pirates, rejuvenated under new coach Randeep Dalal, have found balance through a rock-solid defence and the electrifying raids of Ayan Lohchab, who has been in unstoppable form. Meanwhile, the Bulls, smarting from their recent defeat to the Telugu Titans, will look to bounce back and keep their campaign alive. With both sides eyeing a semi-final berth, expect an intense, high-pressure clash where strategy and composure could decide the winner.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Akash Shinde, Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Aashish Malik, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya
 
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Milan Dahiya, Ayan Lohchab, Ankit Rana, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

  • Total matches: 27
  • Bengaluru Bulls: 8
  • Patna Pirates: 15
  • Tied: 4

Qualifier 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 enters its play-off phase with Qualifier 1 featuring a high-voltage clash between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Monday. Both teams have been standout performers this season, earning their spots at the top of the table. The stakes couldn’t be higher — a win secures a direct entry into the grand final. Their rivalry has been evenly matched, with both previous encounters this season ending in ties. With stars like Ashu Malik leading Delhi and Pune’s raiders in prime form, another nail-biting thriller could be on the cards.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi playing 7

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj
 
Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head

  • Total matches: 26
  • Dabang Delhi: 10
  • Puneri Paltan: 13
  • Tied: 3

PKL 2025 play-off matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the second Eliminator match of PKL 2025 on October 27? 
In the second Eliminator match of PKL 2025 on October 27, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Patna Pirates from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the Qualifier 1 match of PKL 2025 on October 27? 
In the Qualifier 1 match of PKL 2025 on October 27, Puneri Paltan will go one-on-one against Dabang Delhi from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 play-off matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 play-off matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 play-off matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 play-off matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

