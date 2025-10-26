PKL 2025 Play-offs matches time (IST), predicted 7, live streaming details

ALSO READ: Sophie Devine retires from international cricket; White Ferns pay tribute Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 is heading towards its grand finale as the play-offs begin at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium today. The day will start with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1 featuring the two winners of the play-in matches, while the second match of the day will feature Bengaluru Bulls taking on Telugu Titans. The loser of the mini-qualifier will face the winner of Eliminator 1 on Monday in Eliminator 2, while the winner of the mini-qualifier will face the winner of Eliminator 2 on Tuesday in Eliminator 3.

Eliminator 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates The new knockout format of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 has kicked off with a bang, delivering two thrilling encounters on the opening day. Now, the excitement intensifies as two powerhouse sides — Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers — lock horns in a do-or-die clash on Sunday for a spot in the next stage. Three-time champions Patna Pirates stunned everyone by toppling the formidable U Mumba outfit in their play-in fixture. Their all-round performance and fearless approach under pressure showed glimpses of the champion mentality that once made them the most dominant team in PKL history.

On the other side, defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers displayed grit and composure in their nail-biting win over Haryana Steelers. With Aryan Kumar leading the defence and Nitin Kumar delivering crucial raid points, Jaipur edged past Haryana in the dying seconds of the match. With both teams coming off intense contests, fatigue and mental resilience will play a key role in determining Sunday’s outcome. Patna’s aggressive raiding unit will face a stern test against Jaipur’s disciplined defensive wall. Only one side will survive — and a single mistake could end a season’s dream. Expect another edge-of-the-seat Kabaddi showdown as the Pirates and Panthers battle to keep their PKL 12 campaign alive.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates playing 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Dhankhar, Reza Mirbagheri, Mohit, Ali Samadi, Parvinder, Deepanshu Khatri, Aryan Kumar Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Milan Dahiya, Ayan Lohchab, Ankit Rana, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head Total matches: 24

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10

Patna Pirates: 14

Tie: 0 Mini-Qualifier: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans A high-voltage southern showdown awaits Kabaddi fans on Sunday as Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans go head-to-head in the first mini-qualifier of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12. This season’s revamped knockout format rewards teams finishing higher in the league standings with a smoother route to the final, adding fresh intensity to every clash. For the Bulls and Titans, this all-southern derby is not just about regional pride but also about staying firmly in contention for the title.

Bengaluru Bulls, led by a youthful and fearless squad, have impressed throughout the campaign, clinching third place despite limited experience. Their quick raiding transitions and energetic defence have turned them into one of the most watchable teams this season. Telugu Titans, meanwhile, enter this phase determined to rewrite history. Despite their strong following and flashes of brilliance, they remain the only team among the top eight yet to lift a PKL trophy. With their balanced combination and tactical depth, the Titans will see this as their golden opportunity to break the jinx. Both sides feature emerging defensive talents and are known for their fast-paced, aggressive approach. The stakes are high — though the losing side will still have a second chance to reach the final, momentum and confidence from this clash could prove decisive. Expect fireworks as the Bulls and Titans collide in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans playing 7 Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Akash Shinde, Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Aashish Malik, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Manjeet, Avi Duhan Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans head-to-head Total matches: 26

Bengaluru Bulls: 17

Telugu Titans: 5

Tie: 4 PKL 2025 play-off matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first Eliminator match of PKL 2025 on October 26? In the first Eliminator match of PKL 2025 on October 26, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Patna Pirates from 8 PM IST.