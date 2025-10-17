PKL 2025 live streaming: October 17 match list, timings, telecast details

ALSO READ: UAE secures final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 spot; check full list of teams Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue the accelerated phase today at Delhi’s Thyagraj Indoor Stadium as three more matches will be played. In the first match of the day, Bengal Warriorz will take on Patna Pirates, while Tamil Thalaivas will clash with Dabang Delhi in the second match. The third match will see two teams fighting tooth and nail to qualify for the next round as Gujarat Giants will square off against UP Yoddhas.

Match 1: Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 enters its final league week with a crucial clash between bottom-placed sides Bengal Warriorz and Patna Pirates. Both teams, despite their rich history and star-studded squads, have endured a disappointing campaign. Bengal, who made big headlines at the auction, still hold a mathematical chance to reach the playoffs under the new eight-team qualification format. For Patna, the most successful PKL franchise, pride will be at stake as they look to end their season on a high. With two vital points up for grabs, fans can expect a fierce battle as both sides fight to stay alive.

Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates playing 7 Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank Dalal, Shivansh Thakur, Manjeet, Parteek, Ankit, Ashish Malik, Himanshu Narwal Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Mandeep Kumar, Ayan Lohchab, Ankit Rana, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates head-to-head Total matches: 26

Patna Pirates: 16

Bengal Warriorz: 7

Tie: 3 Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi Dabang Delhi, the most consistent team in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, will look to bounce back when they face Tamil Thalaivas on Friday. The table-toppers suffered a rare dip in form, losing two of their last three matches, including their first home defeat, and will be eager to return to winning ways. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, are battling for survival with just two games left in the league stage. Under coach Sanjeev Baliyan, they must win both to stay in contention for the top eight. With Arjun Deshwal and Sagar Rathee leading their charge, the Thalaivas will hope to upset Delhi’s rhythm.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi playing 7 Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Yogesh Yadav, Narender Kandola, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Sagar Rathee, Ronak Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Naveen, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head Total matches: 12

Tamil Thalaivas: 2

Dabang Delhi: 8

Tie: 2 Match 3: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas In Match 93 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with UP Yoddhas in a crucial mid-table battle. Both sides are desperate for a win after suffering defeats in their previous outings, with playoff qualification hanging in the balance. Jaipur has struggled in recent weeks, losing four consecutive matches, largely due to the absence of their key raider Nitin Dhankhar, who remains out with injury. UP Yoddhas, meanwhile, have shown signs of resurgence after a slow start but stumbled again against Haryana Steelers last time out. Earlier this season, Jaipur dominated the Yoddhas with a commanding 41–29 victory.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas playing 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Dhankhar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Ali Samadi, Vinay Redhu, Deepanshu Khatri, Aryan Kumar UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head Total matches: 15

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 8

UP Yoddhas: 7

Tie: 0 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 17? In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 17, Bengal Warriorz will take on Patna Pirates from 7:30 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 17? In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 17, Tamil Thalaivas will go one-on-one against Dabang Delhi from 8:30 PM IST. Who will feature in the third match of PKL 2025 on October 17? In the third match of PKL 2025 on October 17, Jaipur Pink Panthers will go one-on-one against UP Yoddhas from 9:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 October 17 matches in India? Star Sports Networks will telecast the PKL 2025 October 17 matches in India.