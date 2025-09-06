Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 live streaming: September 6 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 6 match list, timings, telecast details



PKL 2025 matches today

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 continues with Match 17 delivering a riveting double bill. Two former champions, Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls, take on opponents desperate to turn things around. Later, Gujarat Giants clash with Tamil Thalaivas in a contest brimming with redemption and rivalry.
 
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
 
The Patna Pirates, the only team to have defended their PKL title and three-time consecutive winners (seasons 3, 4, and 5), find themselves in unfamiliar territory. After falling short in last season's final, they’ve stumbled out of the blocks this year. A 34–31 defeat to UP Yoddhas followed by a 36–39 loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers has left them with a worrying 0 points and a –6 score difference, placing them ninth on the table 
 
Equally dented are the Bengaluru Bulls, whose last PKL title came in Season 6. Their 2024 campaign ended at the bottom, and this season has begun poorly. A loss in a tie-breaker against Puneri Paltan and a 34–41 loss to Dabang Delhi have left them with zero points and a –7 difference, also sitting ninth 
 
This matchup promises to be a fierce showdown as both legacy teams attempt to revive their campaigns. Fans can expect an intense battle of pride, pressure, and redemption.
 
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Deepak, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Sombir, Ankit
 
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya  Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Head to head  Matches: 25  Patna won: 14  Bengaluru won: 7  Tie: 4 
 
Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
 
In the nightcap, Gujarat Giants look to build on their experience and confront Tamil Thalaivas, who are looking to make a mark. The Giants, known for their gritty performances, will aim to exploit any early nerves from the Thalaivas.
 
Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas, under pressure to prove their worth after mixed outings, see this as an opportunity to reset and climb the standings. Friends on and off the mat, the two teams bring contrasting styles, industrial defense versus creative raiding, promising an enthralling battle.
 
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 
Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Shubham Kumar, Nitin Panwar, Himanshu, Parteek Dahiya, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Himanshu Singh
 
Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Aashish, Ronak, Himanshu, Pawan Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Suresh Jadhav  Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Head to head  Matches: 12  Gujarat won: 6  Thalaivas won: 5  Tie: 1
 

PKL 2025 Today's Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

 
Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 6?
In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 6, Patna Pirates will go one-on-one against Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 6?
In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 6, Tamil Thalaivas will take on Gujarat Giants from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 6 matches in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 6 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 September 6 matches in India?
The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

