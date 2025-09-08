PKL 2025 live streaming: September 8 match list, timings, telecast details

ALSO READ: Why India are favourites to defend their crown in the Asia Cup 2025 in UAE Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its second week of action today with two high-intensity matches on the cards again. The defending champions, Haryana Steelers, will look to extend their winning streak to three when they face struggling Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the day, while in the second match, Puneri Paltan will try to cement their position at the top of the points table when they face the only team yet to open their account in Season 12 — Patna Pirates.

Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls After starting the season with a big loss, the defending champions Haryana made a strong comeback to win their next two games in comfortable fashion and are now looking like one of the best teams in the league. They have reignited the flames of becoming only the second team, after Patna Pirates, to win back-to-back seasons. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls, after starting their season with two losses, finally won their first game by beating Patna Pirates on Saturday. However, despite the win, the Bulls still have a long way to go before convincing fans that they are serious title contenders. A win over the defending champions today might just do the trick.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen, Shivam Anil Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep, Sahil, Ashish Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head Total matches: 12

Haryana Steelers won: 6

Bengaluru Bulls won: 6

Tie: 0 Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Two of the best sides on paper, Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates, will come face-to-face on Monday but with polar opposite form. Puneri Paltan are currently at the top of the points table with six points to their name, while the three-time champions Patna Pirates are still searching for their first points of the season. Despite the contrast in form, fans can be sure that this will be a match filled with fireworks, as one thing both these teams are unlikely to do is put down their weapons without a proper fight.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates playing 7 Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep Sangawan, Pankaj Mohite, Mohd. Aman Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Deepak, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Sombir, Ankit Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head Total matches: 24

Puneri Paltan won: 6

Patna Pirates won: 14

Tie: 4 PKL 2025 today’s matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 8? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 8, Haryana Steelers will go one-on-one against Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.