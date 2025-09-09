PKL 2025 live streaming: September 9 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its penultimate day of action today at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag with two high-intensity matches on the cards. In the first match of the day, Ashu Malik-led Dabang Delhi will try to secure the top spot in the PKL 2025 points table with a win over struggling Bengal Warriorz. In the second game, Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers will come face to face aiming to clinch their second win of the season.

Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz

Two of the biggest raiders of PKL at the moment will be on opposite corners in the first match of the night, but with very different forms to back up. Dabang Delhi’s Ashu Malik will try to lead his team to a fourth successive win in the season while also aiming to dethrone Puneri Paltan at the top of the table. On the other hand, Devank Dalal will try to finally end Bengal Warriorz’ losing streak and get the former champions back on track.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz playing 7 Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Naveen, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Fazel Atrachali Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank, Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head Total matches: 23

Dabang Delhi won: 10

Bengal Warriorz won: 9

Tie: 4 ALSO READ: India qualify for 2026 Hockey World Cup after beating Korea to win Asia Cup Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Three matches, one win and two losses — that has been the story of Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 2025 so far. Gujarat’s win came in their last match against Tamil Thalaivas, which means they come into this contest on the back of a victory. Jaipur’s only win, however, came in their first game of the season against Patna Pirates, and they enter this clash after two successive defeats.

But with form aside, both teams have formidable line-ups to field on the mat and will leave no stone unturned to walk away with two full points. Fans can expect an exciting contest when they face off in the second match of the night on Tuesday. Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Amit, Sumit, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh, Nitin Rawal Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head Total matches: 16

Gujarat Giants won: 6

Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 8

Tie: 2 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 9?

In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 9, Dabang Delhi will take on Bengal Warriorz from 8 PM IST. Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 9? In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 9, Gujarat Giants will go one-on-one against Jaipur Pink Panthers from 9 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 9 matches in India? Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 9 matches in India. Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 September 9 matches in India?