PKL 2025 live streaming: September 18 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue Day 20 action today at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards once again. In the first match of the day, hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to continue their winning ways with a victory over in-form Bengal Warriorz, while in the second game, U Mumba take on Puneri Paltan on the night.

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz

Jaipur Pink Panthers, champions of the inaugural PKL season, are gearing up to face Season 7 winners Bengal Warriors once again in Season 12. This matchup consistently draws attention, as both teams have a history of delivering high-intensity, entertaining encounters. Having clashed 20 times in the league’s history, their head-to-head record features several closely contested games, highlighting the rivalry's competitive edge.

Jaipur is known for their fast-paced raiding approach, while Bengal relies on a well-balanced squad and tactical gameplay. With both teams currently pushing hard for wins in Season 12, this upcoming clash carries major significance in the race to secure a playoff spot. Fans can expect another exciting chapter in this fierce rivalry when the two sides meet on the mat. Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz playing 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Deepanshu Khatri, Ali Choubtarash, Aashish, Nitin Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Nitin Rawal (C)

Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Devank (C), Mayur Kadam, Omid Mohammadshah, Parteek, Manprit, Ashish Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head Total matches: 20 Jaipur won: 9 Bengal won: 10 Tie: 1 Match 2: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan The Maharashtra Derby returns as U Mumba face Puneri Paltan in Match 40 of PKL Season 12 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Both sides are in the top three and boast elite defensive records this season. Puneri Paltan lead the league in average tackle points, with U Mumba close behind. Pune have crossed double-digit tackle points in all but one game, with Gaurav Khatri leading the league in average tackle points and tackle strike rate.

All four of their starting defenders have recorded High 5s. U Mumba’s defense has dipped recently but Vijay Kumar impressed in the last match. This clash also features two title-winning captains, Sunil Kumar and Aslam Inamdar, both bringing experience and leadership to what promises to be a close, tactical contest. U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan playing 7 U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Rinku, A. Zafardanesh, Sunil Kumar (C), Anil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Vijay Kumar Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (C), Vishal Bhardwaj U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

Total matches: 24 U Mumba won: 11 Puneri Paltan won: 10 Tie: 3 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 18? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 18, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Bengal Warriorz from 8 PM IST. Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 18? In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 18, U Mumba will go one-on-one against Puneri Paltan from 9 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 18 matches in India?