PKL 2025 live streaming: September 15 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue Day 17 action after a day's break today at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, with two high-intensity matches on the cards once again. In the first match of the day, Gujarat Giants will look to get back to winning ways with a victory over defending champions Haryana Steelers, while in the second game, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will face off, both aiming to bounce back after suffering defeats in their previous outings.

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 action continues in Jaipur, with Day 3 of the leg featuring a crucial clash between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers on Monday, September 15, 2025. Both teams enter this contest searching for momentum after inconsistent performances in Vizag.

The Giants, who could muster only a single win in the first leg, have struggled in both raiding and defence, often losing grip in key moments. With their campaign slipping early, they will need to regroup quickly to avoid further slide. Haryana Steelers, placed mid-table, notched up two victories but suffered a setback with star raider Naveen Kumar ruled out through injury. Still, their defence has looked compact in recent games, giving them hope of staying competitive in his absence. With both teams desperate for a positive start to the Jaipur leg, this match promises a tight battle where small margins could decide the winner.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers playing 7 Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Mohammadreza Shadloui, Aryavardhan Navale, Shubham Kumar, Himanshu, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Parteek Dahiya Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Mayank Saini, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head Total Matches: 17

Gujarat Giants: 4

Haryana Steelers: 12

Tie: 1 Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Day 17 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) will wrap up with a high-stakes encounter as Bengaluru Bulls, led by Yogesh Dahiya, take on Vijay Malik’s Telugu Titans in the second match of the day.

The Bulls enter this clash with renewed confidence, having turned their season around after a tough start. Following three straight defeats, the change in captaincy sparked a revival, with Bengaluru stringing together three consecutive wins. Their defence, in particular, stood tall in the last outing against Jaipur Pink Panthers, and they will be eyeing a fourth win on the trot. The Titans, meanwhile, faltered in their previous game against Puneri Paltan after showing signs of consistency earlier. With their raiding unit unable to click, the side will be keen to bounce back quickly and avoid slipping further down the table.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans playing 7 Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Akash Shinde, Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Jitender Yadav, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans head-to-head Total Matches: 25

Bengaluru Bulls: 16

Telugu Titans: 5

PKL 2025 today's matches: Live streaming and telecast details