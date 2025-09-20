PKL 2025 live streaming: September 20 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue Day 22 action today at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards. In the first match of the day, Patna Pirates will look for a win against with Dabang Delhi, while in the second game, Tamil Thalaivas and defending champions Haryana Steelers will go head-to-head in yet another thrilling clash.

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

Match 43 of PKL Season 12 features a high-stakes encounter between two teams with contrasting campaigns. Struggling at the bottom of the table, Patna Pirates are in urgent need of a turnaround as they host the unbeaten Dabang Delhi K.C. The Pirates, three-time champions, have had a disappointing season so far and are desperate to get back to winning ways. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi have been flawless, winning every match and emerging as strong contenders for the title. With both teams chasing different goals, this clash promises intensity, as Patna looks to upset the league’s only undefeated side.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi playing 7 Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Navdeep, Maninder Singh, Deepak Singh, Milan Dahiya, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Ankit (C) Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Saurabh Nandal, Ajinkya Pawar, Surjeet Singh, Ashu Malik (C), Sandeep, Neeraj Narwal, Fazel Atrachali Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head Total Matches: 23 Patna Pirates: 11 Dabang Delhi: 9 ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming Tie: 3 Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Match 44 of PKL Season 12 sees defending champions Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas in what promises to be a captivating encounter. The Steelers have built their success on a well-rounded, team-oriented approach, while the Thalaivas continue to bank heavily on the brilliance of their talismanic captain, Arjun Deshwal. This clash of styles adds intrigue to the contest, as Haryana aim to assert their dominance and Tamil Thalaivas look to capitalize on individual brilliance. Adding to the drama, Steelers' head coach Manpreet Singh is on the verge of achieving a significant career milestone, making this a must-watch showdown.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Patare, Neeraj, Sahil Narwal, Jaideep (C), Vinay, Hardeep Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Sagar Rathee, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): head-to-head Total Matches: 13 Haryana Steelers: 8 Tamil Thalaivas: 2 Tie: 3 PKL 2025 September 20 matches: Live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 20? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 20, Patna Pirates will take on Dabang Delhi from 8 PM IST.