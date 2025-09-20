Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka will look to extend their unbeaten run when they face Bangladesh in the first Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Saturday. Charith Asalanka’s men topped Group B with three straight wins, defeating Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan while thriving in chases. Pathum Nissanka has been their batting mainstay with two fifties, while Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara have provided valuable support. However, their middle order remains a concern, and they will miss all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who has returned home following a personal loss.
 
Bangladesh, inconsistent so far, sneaked through to the Super Four thanks to Sri Lanka’s win over Afghanistan. Skipper Litton Das will look for better support from Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy, while Taskin Ahmed strengthens their bowling. 
 

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
 
Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 21
  • Sri Lanka won: 13
  • Bangladesh won: 8
  • No result: 0

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh full squad

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana
 
Bangladesh squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming and telecast details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? 
Sri Lanka will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in the first game of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Saturday, September 20.
 
What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 20? 
The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? 
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled? 
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?| 
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Topics : Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News Bangladesh cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Asia Cup Asia Cup Twenty20

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

