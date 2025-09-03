PKL 2025 live streaming: Today's kabaddi match list, timings, telecast

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 has been only five days long, and fans have already witnessed some of the best action so far in the competition’s history. To keep the momentum going, the league will continue with day six action today in Vizag with Aslam Inamdar’s Puneri Paltan taking on Devak Dalal’s Bengal Warriorz in the first match of the night, while in the second match, defending champions Haryana Steelers will go toe-to-toe with U Mumba. Notably, all four teams in action today have been PKL champions once in the tournament’s history.

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz

Puneri Paltan, who are on a rampaging run in PKL 2025 after winning their first two games, will face a new and improved Bengal Warriorz side, who also started this season with a huge win. Both teams are raiding heavily, with Devak leading the charge for Bengal Warriorz while Aslam Inamdar leads the charge for Paltan.

Which means whichever team’s defence performs better on Wednesday will walk away with two full points. Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz playing 7 Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep Sangawan, Pankaj Mohite, Mohd. Aman Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Vishwas S, Devank, Jang Kun Lee, Manjeet, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Nitesh Kumar Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head Total matches: 22

Puneri Paltan won: 12

Bengal Warriorz won: 8

Tie: 2 Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba In the second match, the defending champions Haryana Steelers, who started their season with a huge 10-point loss against Bengal Warriorz, will take on in-form U Mumba, who are two wins in two matches so far this season.

U Mumba’s defence and raiding department are working like a well-oiled machine, earning points consistently, while on the other hand, Haryana looked completely clueless. Their star players Naveen and Jaideep have to step up to the plate if the defending champions want to become only the second team in PKL history to defend their title successfully after Patna Pirates. Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba playing 7 Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen, Shivam Anil Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep, Sahil, Ashish U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Rinku

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba head-to-head Total matches: 17

Haryana Steelers won: 8

U Mumba won: 7

Tie: 2 PKL 2025 today’s matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 3? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 3, Puneri Paltan will go one-on-one against Bengal Warriorz from 8 PM IST. Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 3? In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 3, Haryana Steelers will take on U Mumba from 9 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 3 matches in India?