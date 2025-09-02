Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 live streaming: September 2 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 2 match list, timings, telecast details

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 September 2 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

PKL 2025 September 2 matches
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 has been only four days long and fans have already witnessed some of the best action in the competition's history. To keep the momentum going, the league will continue with day 5 action today in Vizag with Ashu Malik’s Dabang Delhi taking on Ankush Rathee’s Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the night, while in a classic rivalry renewal, Jaipur Pink Panthers will kick off their season 12 campaign against the league’s most successful team, Patna Pirates. Notably, all four teams in action today have been former champions in PKL. 

Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi begin their PKL 12 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls in Vizag, with both sides chasing their first win of the season. Delhi enter as one of the most balanced squads, boasting raiders like Ashu Malik, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit, Akshit, and Neeraj Narwal, along with a formidable defensive lineup featuring Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Gaurav Chillar, Sandeep, and Saurabh Nandal. The Bulls, meanwhile, arrive with a settled starting seven despite their narrow tie-breaker loss to Puneri Paltan. With Delhi experimenting with combinations and Bengaluru seeking redemption, key individual battles are set to shape the outcome of this crucial clash.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7

 
Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Ashu Malik (C), Mohit Deshwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Arkam Shaikh, Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh
 
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

  • Total matches: 24
  • Dabang Delhi won: 12
  • Bengaluru Bulls won: 10
  • Tie: 2

Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Jaipur Pink Panthers open their PKL 12 campaign against three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second clash of the day. The inaugural champions face an early setback as experienced raider Manjeet Dahiya has been ruled out with injury, leaving their raiding unit short on depth. This puts the spotlight on newcomers Nitin Dhankar and Uday Parte, who will shoulder the bulk of the scoring responsibility. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, boast greater balance and experience across departments. With Jaipur searching for rhythm and Patna aiming to capitalize, this contest promises to test the resilience of the depleted Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay, Nitin Rawal
 
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawan, Sombir Gulia, Ankit Jaglan

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

  • Total matches: 22
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 9
  • Patna Pirates won: 13
  • Tie: 0

PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 2? 
In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 2, Dabang Delhi will go one-on-one against Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 2? 
In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 2, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Patna Pirates from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 2 matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 2 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 September 2 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 today's matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics :Patna PiratesDabang DelhiBengaluru BullsJaipur Pink PanthersPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

