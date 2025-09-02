PKL 2025 live streaming: September 2 match list, timings, telecast details

ALSO READ: US Open 2025 Day 10 live streaming: Alcaraz, Djokovic eye semifinal berths Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 has been only four days long and fans have already witnessed some of the best action in the competition's history. To keep the momentum going, the league will continue with day 5 action today in Vizag with Ashu Malik’s Dabang Delhi taking on Ankush Rathee’s Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the night, while in a classic rivalry renewal, Jaipur Pink Panthers will kick off their season 12 campaign against the league’s most successful team, Patna Pirates. Notably, all four teams in action today have been former champions in PKL.

Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Dabang Delhi begin their PKL 12 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls in Vizag, with both sides chasing their first win of the season. Delhi enter as one of the most balanced squads, boasting raiders like Ashu Malik, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit, Akshit, and Neeraj Narwal, along with a formidable defensive lineup featuring Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Gaurav Chillar, Sandeep, and Saurabh Nandal. The Bulls, meanwhile, arrive with a settled starting seven despite their narrow tie-breaker loss to Puneri Paltan. With Delhi experimenting with combinations and Bengaluru seeking redemption, key individual battles are set to shape the outcome of this crucial clash.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Ashu Malik (C), Mohit Deshwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Arkam Shaikh, Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head Total matches: 24

Dabang Delhi won: 12

Bengaluru Bulls won: 10

Tie: 2 Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers open their PKL 12 campaign against three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second clash of the day. The inaugural champions face an early setback as experienced raider Manjeet Dahiya has been ruled out with injury, leaving their raiding unit short on depth. This puts the spotlight on newcomers Nitin Dhankar and Uday Parte, who will shoulder the bulk of the scoring responsibility. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, boast greater balance and experience across departments. With Jaipur searching for rhythm and Patna aiming to capitalize, this contest promises to test the resilience of the depleted Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates playing 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay, Nitin Rawal Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawan, Sombir Gulia, Ankit Jaglan Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head Total matches: 22

Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 9

Patna Pirates won: 13

Tie: 0 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 2? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 2, Dabang Delhi will go one-on-one against Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.