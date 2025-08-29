PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan match list, SWOT analysis, live streaming, telecast

Former Pro Kabaddi League champions Puneri Paltan will step into Season 12 (PKL 2025) with a burning desire to reclaim lost glory. After winning the coveted title in Season 10 (PKL 2023), the Pune-based franchise endured a slump previous edition (PKL 2024), finishing a disappointing eighth with just nine victories in 22 outings.

PKL 2025 live score and match updates on August 29 Now, as the new campaign kicks off on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag, Puneri Paltan aim to rise again — armed with a new head coach, a strengthened squad, and the hunger to prove they remain one of the league’s most consistent performers.

Ajay Thakur takes the helm In a major shift, former India captain Ajay Thakur has been promoted as Puneri Paltan’s head coach ahead of Season 12. Widely regarded as one of the greatest kabaddi players of his era, Ajay brings pedigree, leadership, and unmatched experience. His glittering résumé includes 816 career PKL points, gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games and the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, along with the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award. After cutting his teeth as an assistant coach last season, Ajay will now look to translate his on-mat brilliance into success from the sidelines.

Alongside him, Ashok Shinde has been appointed head strategist, ensuring Puneri Paltan return to a traditional dual-mentorship model. Squad Dynamics and Key Concerns Despite last season’s struggles, the franchise has retained the core of its squad and added eight new signings at the Season 12 Player Auction for a total spend of ₹5 crore. All-rounder Mohd Amaan, retained via the Final Bid Match card for ₹35 lakh, is tipped to emerge as one of the breakout stars. However, much depends on the fitness of captain Aslam Inamdar, who missed most of last season after undergoing knee surgery. With 480 raid points and 65 tackle points in 70 matches, Aslam’s influence is unquestionable. If he stays injury-free, Puneri Paltan’s campaign could regain momentum.

The defensive line is a mixed bag. While Abinesh Nadarajan anchors the right cover position, the lack of another quality option there could hurt. On the corners, Vishal Bhardwaj and Gaurav Khatri bring experience, but consistency will be key, while youngsters like Mohd Amaan and Rakesh must step up to provide balance. SWOT Analysis: Puneri Paltan in PKL 2025 Strengths Proven leadership under Ajay Thakur, a legend with deep tactical knowledge.

A talented all-round core featuring Aslam Inamdar, Mohd Amaan, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Winning pedigree, with a title in Season 10 and six Playoff appearances in 11 seasons. Weaknesses

Defensive frailties, especially the lack of depth at the right cover position.

Recent form slump — just nine wins last season — may weigh on confidence. Opportunities Youngsters like Amaan and Rakesh can evolve into match-winners with game time.

Ajay Thakur’s first full season as head coach offers a fresh tactical reset.

The chance to bounce back and reclaim their reputation as one of the league’s most consistent sides. Threats Injuries remain the biggest risk, especially with captain Aslam Inamdar’s recovery still under watch.

Overreliance on a few key names could expose gaps in squad depth. PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan Match List