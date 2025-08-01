PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full squad, schedule, and live streaming details

The three-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions, Patna Pirates, are set to begin their quest for a fourth title in PKL 2025 with a clash against UP Yoddhas on September 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Patna-based franchise has revamped its coaching setup by replacing former coach Narender Redu with PKL legend Anup Kumar. The squad has also been strengthened with the addition of star raider Maninder Singh. After reaching the playoffs in the past two seasons and featuring in three finals in the last four, the Pirates are eager to end their title drought this year.

Patna enters the 2025 season with one of the most balanced squads in the league. Along with seasoned players such as Maninder Singh and Sanket Sawant, the team also includes promising young talent like Ayan and Ankit. This combination of experience and youth makes them one of the favourites to lift the trophy this season.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details for Patna Pirates matches

When will PKL 2025 begin?

PKL 2025 is scheduled to commence on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

When will Patna Pirates play their first match in PKL 2025?

Patna Pirates will open their campaign against UP Yoddhas on September 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

How many matches will Patna Pirates play in PKL 2025?

Patna Pirates will play a total of 18 matches during the league stage of PKL 2025.

Where to watch the live telecast of Patna Pirates matches in PKL 2025?