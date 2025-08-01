PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full squad, schedule, and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full squad
PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Opponent
|Venue
|Home/Away
|Sep 01, 2025
|Match 7
|UP Yoddhas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Home
|Sep 02, 2025
|Match 10
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Away
|Sep 06, 2025
|Match 17
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Home
|Sep 08, 2025
|Match 22
|Puneri Paltan
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Away
|Sep 11, 2025
|Match 27
|U Mumba
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Away
|Sep 17, 2025
|Match 38
|Haryana Steelers
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|Away
|Sep 20, 2025
|Match 43
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|Home
|Sep 27, 2025
|Match 51
|Bengal Warriorz
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|Home
|Sep 30, 2025
|Match 55
|Telugu Titans
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Away
|Oct 06, 2025
|Match 68
|UP Yoddhas
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Away
|Oct 07, 2025
|Match 69
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Home
|Oct 13, 2025
|Match 81
|Haryana Steelers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Home
|Oct 14, 2025
|Match 83
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Home
|Oct 16, 2025
|Match 88
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Away
|Oct 17, 2025
|Match 91
|Bengal Warriorz
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Away
|Oct 19, 2025
|Match 99
|Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Home
|Oct 22, 2025
|Match 105
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Away
|Oct 23, 2025
|Match 108
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Home
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details for Patna Pirates matches
