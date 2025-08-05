PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad, schedule, live streaming details

The two-time champions and inaugural PKL winners, Jaipur Pink Panthers, enter PKL 2025 with high expectations. Having retained the backbone of their side in defenders Reza Mirbagheri, Ronak Singh and Nitin Kumar, and dynamic raiders Sombir and Ritik Sharma, Jaipur have carefully added match-winners such as Nitin Kumar Dhankhar (₹1.002 crore) and the versatile Ali Samadi Choubtarash.
With experienced performers and exciting young picks such as Uday Parte, Manjeet Dahiya and all-rounder Nitin Rawal, the Panthers possess a well-rounded squad capable of performing under pressure. Aiming for their third title, Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to combine the aggression of their attack with the solidity of their championship-winning defence.
PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad
Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar, Manjeet Dahiya, Nitin Rawal, Ali Samadi Choubtarash, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay, Mohit, Uday Parte
PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full schedule
|Date
|Match No
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|September 02, 2025
|10
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Patna Pirates
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 04, 2025
|13
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 07, 2025
|20
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 09, 2025
|24
|Gujarat Giants
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 12, 2025
|29
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Bengaluru Bulls
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 13, 2025
|31
|UP Yoddhas
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 18, 2025
|39
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Bengal Warriorz
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 23, 2025
|48
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|U Mumba
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 27, 2025
|52
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|October 01, 2025
|57
|Haryana Steelers
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 04, 2025
|63
|Puneri Paltan
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 06, 2025
|67
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 11, 2025
|77
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 15, 2025
|86
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 17, 2025
|93
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|UP Yoddhas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 18, 2025
|96
|Bengal Warriorz
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 21, 2025
|101
|U Mumba
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 23, 2025
|108
|Patna Pirates
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
When will PKL 2025 begin?
PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
When will Jaipur Pink Panthers play their first match in PKL 2025?
Jaipur Pink Panthers will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Patna Pirates on September 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
How many matches will Jaipur Pink Panthers play in PKL 2025?
Jaipur Pink Panthers will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
Where to watch the live telecast of Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of Jaipur Pink Panthers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of Jaipur Pink Panthers will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.