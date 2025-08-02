PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz full squad, schedule and live streaming details

After several underwhelming seasons, the Bengal Warriorz are determined to break their league-stage exit streak in PKL Season 12. Following a 10th-place finish last season, the team has undergone significant changes both on and off the mat. Former India international and gold medal-winning coach Naveen Kumar steps in as head coach, bringing fresh leadership alongside assistant Praveen Malik.

The Warriorz were among the most active teams at the PKL 12 auction, making a sensational signing with Devank Dalal—PKL 11's top raider—for INR 2.205 crore, making him the most expensive Indian buy this season. To further strengthen their raiding department, they have brought back Korean sensation Jang Kun Lee and signed Iranian raider Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah, as well as promising talents like Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S and Himanshu.

While their raiding unit looks set to light up the season, the Warriorz’s defence appears less experienced. They have retained stars Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Jagannath Kadam, but depth remains a concern at the back. The team also lacks seasoned all-rounders, relying mainly on Shivansh Thakur and debutant Moolchandra Singh in this department.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Bengal Warriorz matches

When will PKL 2025 begin?

The PKL 2025 will begin on 29 August at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

When will Bengal Warriorz play their first match in PKL 2025?

Bengal Warriorz will start their PKL 2025 campaign against defending champions Haryana Steelers on 31 August at Rajiv Gandhi Inndoor Stadium in Vizag.

How many matches will Bengal Warriorz play in PKL 2025?

Bengal Warriorz will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.

Where to watch the live telecast of Bengal Warriorz matches in PKL 2025 in India?