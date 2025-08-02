PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz full squad
|Date
|Match No.
|Match
|Venue
|August 31, 2025
|Match 6
|Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 3, 2025
|Match 11
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 7, 2025
|Match 19
|Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 9, 2025
|Match 23
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriorz
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 12, 2025
|Match 30
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 16, 2025
|Match 35
|UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 18, 2025
|Match 39
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 27, 2025
|Match 51
|Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 30, 2025
|Match 56
|Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 4, 2025
|Match 64
|Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 9, 2025
|Match 73
|Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 10, 2025
|Match 76
|Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 12, 2025
|Match 80
|Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 15, 2025
|Match 85
|Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 17, 2025
|Match 91
|Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 18, 2025
|Match 96
|Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 21, 2025
|Match 100
|Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 22, 2025
|Match 104
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Bengal Warriorz matches
