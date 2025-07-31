Pro Kabaddi League 2025 full schedule, venues, time, squads, live streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set for a thrilling return as the 2025 edition kicks off on August 29. The tournament will be held across four venues — Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi. The season promises a high-adrenaline kabaddi experience for fans, with marquee players such as Aslam Inamdar, Arjun Deshwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Mohammadreza Shadloui and Naveen Kumar expected to be in action.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas to headline opening day in Vizag

The Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the tournament opener on Friday, August 29, featuring Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas. In the second match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will face off against Puneri Paltan. The weekend continues with a packed schedule—on Saturday, the Titans meet UP Yoddhas, followed by U Mumba squaring off against Gujarat Giants.

PKL returns to Vizag after seven years PKL 2025 marks a homecoming for Visakhapatnam, which returns to the PKL calendar after a seven-year gap. The city last hosted matches during Season 6 in 2018, and was also a venue in the league’s inaugural and third seasons. The revival of Vizag as a venue underscores PKL’s continued focus on tapping into strong regional fan bases. Jaipur to host landmark clashes from September 12 The second leg of the league will be held in Jaipur starting September 12. SMS Stadium’s Indoor Hall will witness marquee encounters, including two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Bengaluru Bulls, followed by Tamil Thalaivas facing the Bengal Warriorz. Jaipur, a city steeped in PKL history, was also the venue for the league’s 1000th match in Season 10 (2023–24).

Chennai leg begins September 29 The action will then shift southward to Chennai, where SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium will host matches from September 29. Fans can look forward to the UP Yoddhas clashing with Gujarat Giants, while Naveen Kumar’s Dabang Delhi K.C. will go up against his former team, Haryana Steelers. Delhi to host season’s final leg from October 13 Here are the full squad for all the 12 Kabaddi team: Bengal Warriorz The league stage will conclude at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi, starting October 13. Among the highlights are Patna Pirates taking on Haryana Steelers and U Mumba playing against UP Yoddhas. The final phase of the league will also feature triple-headers to ensure uninterrupted kabaddi action in the lead-up to the playoffs, the schedule for which will be announced later.

Vishwas S, Yash Malik, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Devank Dalal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish, Parteek, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah, Jang Kun Lee, Mayur Kadam, Himanshu, Shivansh Thakur, Harander, Ankit, Sandeep, Moolchandra Singh Bengaluru Bulls Chandranaik M, Lucky Kumar, Manjeet, Pankaj, Ankush Rathee, Yogesh Bijender Dahiya, Sanjay Krishan Dhull, Dheeraj, Alireza Mirzaeian, Manish, Ahmadreza Asgari, Satyappa Matti, Akash Santosh Shinde, Mahipal, Sachin, Shubham Bitake, Amit Singh Thakur, Shubham Rahate, Sahil Suhas Rane Dabang Delhi KC Sandeep, Mohit, Fazel Atrachali, Ashu Malik, Amir Hossein Bastami, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Naveen, Gaurav Chhillar, Akshit, Neeraj Narwal, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Arkam Shaikh, Amit, Vijay, Anil Gurjar

Gujarat Giants Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Shubham Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Milad Jabbari, Rohit Kumar, Ajith V Kumar, Visvanth V, Amit, Sumit, Himanshu Yadav, Ankit, K Harish Haryana Steelers Rahul Sethpal, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaideep, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S Tate, Sahil, Manikandan N, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen Kumar, Rahul, Ashish, Hardeep, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Shahan Sha Mohammed, Zubair, Ritik, Sachin Jaipur Pink Panthers Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar, Manjeet Dahiya, Nitin Rawal, Ali Samadi Choubtarash, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay, Mohit, Uday Parte

Patna Pirates Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Sudhakar M, Ayan, Navdeep, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ankit Jaglan, Sanket Suresh Sawant, Maninder Singh, Amin Ghorbani, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Sombir, Mandeep Puneri Paltan Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep, Mohd. Amaan, Milad Mohajer, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Ashok Tupare Tamil Thalaivas Moein Shafaghi, Himanshu, Sagar, Nitesh Kumar, Narender, Ronak, Vishal Chahal, Aashish, Anuj Kaluram Gawade, Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Alireza Khalili, Mohit, Suresh Jadhav Telugu Titans

Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Ankit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Sagar, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde, Amir Hossein Ejlali, Ganesh Parki, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Jai Bhagwan, Aman, Rahul Dagar U Mumba Sunil Kumar, Rohit, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Satish Kannan, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ajit Chouhan, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Rinku Sharma, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravi, Mohammad Ghorbani, Sandeep Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Amarjeet UP Yoddhas Click here to down PKL 2025 full schedule in pdf format Sumit, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Keshav Kumar, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Dong Geon Lee, Pranay Vinay Rane, Ronak

PKL 2025 start date, live match timings, Pro Kabaddi League live streaming and telecast When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 begins? PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 in Vizag. What are the live Kabaddi match timings in Pro Kabaddi League 2025? All match days in the league stage - hosted by Vizag, Jaipur and Chennai - will be double-headers, with the first match starting at 8:00 PM and the second at 9:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, during the Delhi leg, three matches will be played in a day Which TV channels will live telecast Kabaddi matches during PKL 2025?