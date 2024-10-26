Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL: Devank leads Patna Pirates to 1st win; Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru

PKL: Devank leads Patna Pirates to 1st win; Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru

In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan returned to winning ways with a clinical performance against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Pro Kabaddi League
Pro Kabaddi League
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 8:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Patna Pirates rode the individual brilliance of Devank (25 points) as they came from behind to defeat the Tamil Thalaivas 42-40 in a thrilling PKL clash here on Friday.

In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan returned to winning ways with a clinical performance against the Bengaluru Bulls.

The Puneri Paltan, who are captained by Aslam Inamdar, won the game 36-22.

The Tamil Thalaivas were out of the blocks at good pace with Narender Kandola picking up a flurry of points to start with.

Narender Kandola, Sachin and Nitesh Kumar leading the charge, while Devank was soldiering on for the Patna Pirates.

Midway through the first have, the Tamil Thalaivas had a solid 9-point lead.

More From This Section

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas register big wins

PKL 2024 matches on Oct 21: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

PKL 2024 highlights: UP Yoddhas Dabang Delhi 28-23 in their season opener

PKL 2024 matches on Oct 22: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

Deshwal led Jaipur Pink Panthers to a thrilling win over Bengal Warriorz

In the final minutes of the first half, Devank landed a Super Raid on the Tamil Thalaivas, and completed his Super 10.

Similarly, Kandola registered his Super 10 before the end of the first half, as the Tamil Thalaivas went into the break with the score a 23-18 lead.

After the break, Devank continued to chip away at the lead, and landed another Super Raid which brought the deficit down to 2 points.

Devankput his team in the lead with five minutes to go. By now, the dangerous Devank had scored 25 points, and was intent on getting the job done for his side.

Eventually, it was Devank who single-handedly turned the contest on its head, and handed the Patna Pirates a morale boosting win.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PKL 2024 matches on Oct 25: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

Bengal Warriorz prevail against UP, Haryana beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Haryana Steelers register first win of season; Bengal beat UP 32-29

Sachin helps Tamil Thalaivas beat Puneri Paltan 35-30 on Wednesday

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Tamil Thalaivas beat Puneri Paltan, U Mumba get first win in the league

Topics :Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story