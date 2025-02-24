Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

U Mumba signs Rakesh Kumar as new coach for upcoming PKL season 12

Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
Former India captain and three-time Asian Games gold medalist Rakesh Kumar will return to U Mumba after nine years as its head coach in the Pro Kabaddi League, the franchise announced on Monday.

Rakesh, who was the highest-paid player in the inaugural PKL, had joined the franchise in the third edition.

"Arguably India's greatest kabaddi player, an Arjuna Awardee, but, most importantly, a former U Mumba player himself who returns to our family. It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Rakesh back, this time as a head coach," U Mumba, CEO Suhail Chandhok said.

Known for his exceptional leadership, Rakesh had earlier coached Haryana in the PKL and the Indian Railways team.

"I am pleased with my homecoming to U Mumba after such a long time. Now, I have the responsibility of coaching the side. I hope that in the upcoming season, we build a strong squad and get the team back into the same rhythm it had in the first three seasons. We will work hard to achieve this. I am grateful to be back," Rakesh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :U MumbaPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

