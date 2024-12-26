PKL 2024 semifinals: full list of teams, schedule, and live-streaming

After 132 league matches and two eliminators, the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have its penultimate day in the form semifinlas, as the top two teams at the points table, Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi KC, will go toe-to-toe with the winners of two elimnators. The four semifinalists will fight it out in the two semifinal matches at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, on Friday, December 27, with one aim in mind: securing a win to book their place in the final on Sunday, December 29, at the same venue.

Full list of teams qualified for PKL 2024 semifinals:

Direct to semifinals:

Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi

Through eliminators:

UP Yoddhas/Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates/U Mumba

PKL 2024: semifinal format

The Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi, having finished as the top two teams in the league phase, will face the winners of Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 in the semifinals. The winners of the two semifinal matches will advance to the final, where the ultimate winner of PKL 2024 will be crowned.

PKL 2024: semifinal schedule

Match Fixture Date Time (IST) Semi-final 1 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas/Jaipur Pink Panthers December 27, 2024 8:00 PM Semi-final 2 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates/U Mumba December 27, 2024 9:00 PM Final Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 December 29, 2024 8:00 PM

PKL 2024 semifinals: live streaming and telecast details

When will the PKL 2024 semifinals take place?

The two semifinals of PKL 2024 will occur on Friday, December 27.

What is the venue of the PKL 2024 semifinals?

The PKL 2024 semifinals will take place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Which two teams will face each other in semi-final 1 of PKL 2024?

In semi-final 1, Haryana Steelers will take on the winner of Eliminator 1 (either UP Yoddhas or Jaipur Pink Panthers) at 8:00 PM IST.

Which two teams will face each other in semi-final 2 of PKL 2024?

In semi-final 2, Dabang Delhi will take on the winner of Eliminator 2 (either Patna Pirates or U Mumba) at 9:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 semifinals?

The live telecast of PKL 2024 semifinals will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the PKL 2024 semifinals?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 semifinals will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.