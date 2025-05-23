PKL 2025: Five top raiders likely to draw big bids in Mumbai auction

ALSO READ: PKL 2025: Check full list of players retained by all teams before auction The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), India’s second most-watched franchise sports league, is gearing up for its highly anticipated Season 12 player auction. Scheduled for 31 May and 1 June in Mumbai, the auction will see over 5,000 players go under the hammer, with top-tier raiders expected to dominate the headlines. Among the biggest draws are Indian team captain Pawan Sehrawat and last season’s top raider, Devank Dalal. Here’s a look at five raiders who are expected to fetch big money at the PKL 2025 auction.

Devank Dalal

Devank heads into the auction after a phenomenal Season 11 with the Patna Pirates. Awarded Best Raider of the season, he amassed 301 raid points and recorded 18 Super 10s in just 24 appearances. His agility and sharp tactical mind make him a top prospect for franchises aiming to strengthen their attack.

Ashu Malik

After parting ways with Dabang Delhi K.C., Ashu Malik re-enters the auction pool as a proven performer. Retained for ₹96.25 lakh in Season 10 through the Final Bid Match rule, he boasts 730 raid points across 91 matches. His consistency and big-match temperament will attract significant attention.

Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat has repeatedly made headlines for his record-breaking bids, including a ₹2.605 crore deal with Telugu Titans in Season 10. With 1,318 raid points from 139 games, the star raider remains one of the most lethal in the game. His experience and match-winning ability make him a hot property yet again.

Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal, dubbed the "Raid Machine", has steadily grown in stature since his PKL debut. Picked for just ₹8 lakh in Season 6, he rose to prominence with Jaipur Pink Panthers, helping them clinch the Season 9 title. With 1,174 raid points in 114 games, Deshwal’s return to the auction pool adds serious firepower to the line-up.