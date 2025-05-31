PKL 2025 auction live timing, teams' salary purse, and live streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 auction, set to take place on May 31 and June 1 in Mumbai, is shaping up to be the most competitive in the league’s history. With more than 500 players up for grabs — including every title-winning player from the past 11 seasons — this year’s auction blends legacy with opportunity. Big names like Pawan Sehrawat, Mohammadreza Shadloui, and Pardeep Narwal headline the pool, while fans eagerly await Naveen Kumar’s first-ever auction appearance.
For franchises, it’s not just about filling rosters — it’s a high-stakes chessboard where experience and future potential collide. A key twist this year is the redefined Final Bid Match (FBM) rule, allowing teams to retain former players for one or even two seasons, injecting fresh strategy into the bidding process. Organisers believe the combination of proven icons, emerging talent, and a dynamic auction format will deliver an unforgettable kickoff to Season 12.
PKL 2025 auction: Remaining purse money and FBM of each team
Team
Current Squad Size
Salary Purse Used (₹ Cr)
Salary Purse Left (₹ Cr)
FBM Available
Bengal Warriorz
9
₹1.05 Cr
₹3.95 Cr
3
Bengaluru Bulls
8
₹0.88 Cr
₹4.12 Cr
3
Dabang Delhi K.C.
4
₹0.44 Cr
₹4.56 Cr
3
Gujarat Giants
5
₹0.92 Cr
₹4.08 Cr
3
Haryana Steelers
10
₹2.54 Cr
₹2.46 Cr
3
Jaipur Pink Panthers
10
₹1.70 Cr
₹3.30 Cr
3
Patna Pirates
11
₹1.45 Cr
₹3.55 Cr
3
Puneri Paltan
11
₹2.51 Cr
₹2.49 Cr
3
Tamil Thalaivas
14
₹2.45 Cr
₹2.55 Cr
3
Telugu Titans
10
₹1.38 Cr
₹3.62 Cr
3
U Mumba
10
₹2.69 Cr
₹2.31 Cr
3
UP Yoddhas
13
₹3.14 Cr
₹1.86 Cr
2
