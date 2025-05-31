PKL 2025 auction live timing, teams' salary purse, and live streaming

ALSO READ: PKL 2025 likely to start in August: League Commissioner Anupam Goswami The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 auction, set to take place on May 31 and June 1 in Mumbai, is shaping up to be the most competitive in the league’s history. With more than 500 players up for grabs — including every title-winning player from the past 11 seasons — this year’s auction blends legacy with opportunity. Big names like Pawan Sehrawat, Mohammadreza Shadloui, and Pardeep Narwal headline the pool, while fans eagerly await Naveen Kumar’s first-ever auction appearance.

For franchises, it’s not just about filling rosters — it’s a high-stakes chessboard where experience and future potential collide. A key twist this year is the redefined Final Bid Match (FBM) rule, allowing teams to retain former players for one or even two seasons, injecting fresh strategy into the bidding process. Organisers believe the combination of proven icons, emerging talent, and a dynamic auction format will deliver an unforgettable kickoff to Season 12.

PKL 2025 auction: Remaining purse money and FBM of each team

Team Current Squad Size Salary Purse Used (₹ Cr) Salary Purse Left (₹ Cr) FBM Available Bengal Warriorz 9 ₹1.05 Cr ₹3.95 Cr 3 Bengaluru Bulls 8 ₹0.88 Cr ₹4.12 Cr 3 Dabang Delhi K.C. 4 ₹0.44 Cr ₹4.56 Cr 3 Gujarat Giants 5 ₹0.92 Cr ₹4.08 Cr 3 Haryana Steelers 10 ₹2.54 Cr ₹2.46 Cr 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 ₹1.70 Cr ₹3.30 Cr 3 Patna Pirates 11 ₹1.45 Cr ₹3.55 Cr 3 Puneri Paltan 11 ₹2.51 Cr ₹2.49 Cr 3 Tamil Thalaivas 14 ₹2.45 Cr ₹2.55 Cr 3 Telugu Titans 10 ₹1.38 Cr ₹3.62 Cr 3 U Mumba 10 ₹2.69 Cr ₹2.31 Cr 3 UP Yoddhas 13 ₹3.14 Cr ₹1.86 Cr 2

PKL 2025 auction: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the auction for Pro Kabaddi League 2025 take place?

The players’ auction for PKL 2025 will take place on May 31 and June 1.

Where will the auction for Pro Kabaddi League 2025 take place?

The players' auction for PKL 2025 will be held in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1.

What time will the players' auction for PKL 2025 start?

The PKL 2025 players’ auction will start at 7:00 pm IST on May 31 and 10:00 am IST on June 1.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 auction in India?

The live telecast of the PKL 2025 players’ auction will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 auction in India?