PKL 2025 likely to start in August: League Commissioner Anupam Goswami

India's second-most-watched sports league, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), is all set to return with its 2025 player auction. The two-day event will be held in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1, with over 500 players going under the hammer for 217 vacant spots across the league's 12 franchises.

Ahead of the auction, PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami spoke with Business Standard about the league's evolution, what fans can expect from Season 12, and the possible return of the home-and-away format. Here are key excerpts from the conversation:

You’ve seen the league evolve up close. How do you feel ahead of this milestone 12th season auction?

Reaching Season 12 is a major milestone. It signifies maturity and stability. The Pro Kabaddi League has become a global benchmark for emerging sports thanks to its high-quality competition and growing fan base. The auction is at the heart of our values — it’s where new talent is discovered, and champions are chased. This year, we’ll see fresh faces from state federations and the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, alongside established stars. The bidding will be fierce.

Last year, eight players crossed the ₹1 crore mark. Could we see a new record this year?

It’s definitely possible. Many top players from title-winning teams are in the auction pool, so we expect aggressive bidding. The rise in ₹1 crore-plus signings reflects more than popularity — it shows how our player policy encourages teams to think long-term. With 83 players retained across elite, young, and new categories, there’s a good balance between stability and competitive churn.

The team salary purse has remained ₹5 crore for a few seasons now. Will increasing it help with player retention?

Raising the purse would certainly make headlines, but we must prioritise sustainability. When the league launched in 2014, the purse was just ₹60 lakh per team. Even at ₹5 crore today, we’ve transformed player earnings. Indian kabaddi players are now among the highest-paid athletes outside of cricket. Even entry-level players enjoy financial stability. Teams are already using their purses both aggressively and strategically, which helps with long-term planning.

PKL’s format is being adopted globally. How do you view the league’s international influence?

I’m proud of how PKL has helped redefine global kabaddi. From bonus lines to gameplay formats, many international tournaments now reflect innovations born in PKL. We’re not just growing the sport — we’re shaping its modern identity. We stay responsive to fans and regularly introduce changes that ripple across the global sports landscape.

Raiders once drew all the attention. Now defenders and all-rounders are equally important. How is PKL adapting to the change?

Kabaddi inherently values both attack and defence. Over the years, teams have developed complex defensive strategies. Now, franchises arrive at the auction with detailed blueprints for defence. Interestingly, the most sought-after players are now those who contribute in both attack and defence. As the game becomes more physical, the league is also investing in fitness, injury prevention, and holistic player development.

Last season featured a three-leg format. Will the traditional home-and-away system return? When will Season 12 begin?

We’re targeting an August start for Season 12, though the final decision is still under consideration. As for home-and-away games — it’s vital for fan connection and team identity. But since not every team has a dedicated stadium, it presents logistical challenges. For now, the caravan model remains cost-effective and widely used across other leagues.