BharatPe eyes IPO in 18-24 months, aims to become Ebitda profitable in FY25

Fintech firm BharatPe is targeting a potential initial public offering (IPO) in the next 18 to 24 months, with the company expecting profitability at an Ebitda level for the financial year 2025 (FY25), the entity’s chief executive officer (CEO), Nalin Negi, said.

As the firm looks to expand its presence in consumer-facing businesses, it plans to roll out products such as a co-branded credit card in partnership with Unity Small Finance Bank, mutual funds, insurance, and a credit line on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

“We are working towards the goal of becoming Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) profitable in FY25, and we’re very certain about it. What we look forward to in the next financial year would be scaling up new products, launching them, stabilising them, and getting some traction on the consumer side,” Negi told Business Standard in an interaction.

The Delhi-based company, which began operations in 2018 with merchant-focused services, expanded into consumer-facing businesses in 2024 by introducing Unified Payments Interface (UPI) , digital gold-based wealth management, bill payments, among others.

Negi was appointed as the CEO of the company in April 2024 after serving as an interim CEO and chief financial officer (CFO).

He added that BharatPe plans to wind down its peer-to-peer (P2P) lending business completely by the end of March this year. It entered the segment in August 2021 under the brand name 12 per cent Club.

The decision comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised norms for P2P lending in August following regulatory violations flagged by some non-banking financial companies (NBFC)-P2P firms.

“Customer onboarding is completely paused, and we stopped it the very day when the guidelines came in. We have started exiting that business by doing orderly withdrawals, and by the end of March, the P2P balance would be a negligible number,” he added.

BharatPe has a base of 2.5 million active merchants. Cumulatively, the firm has 18 million registered merchants on the platform.

“We are focused on monetising our current merchant base. We do that by facilitating loans through NBFCs, or selling them devices such as a soundbox, a point-of-sale (PoS) device, enabling them on credit card on UPI, among other cross-sell options,” he explained.

It has deployed its payment acceptance devices to about 60 to 65 per cent of its active merchant base. The company facilitates lending products to its users in partnership with seven NBFCs, with plans to add three more this year.

Negi stressed that the firm was litigation-free and had made changes at the management level to maintain corporate governance.

The company and its former co-founder, Ashneer Grover, settled a long-standing legal dispute in September last year.

Resilient Innovations, the parent company of BharatPe, is scouting for investors to sell up to 25 per cent of its 49 per cent stake in Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity SFB). The move aligns with regulatory requirements to reduce its holding in the bank to 10 per cent, as per licensing requirements.

Negi acknowledged that the company was reducing its stake in the bank without divulging details about the stake sale. “We need to reduce the stake. (Right now) are we signing up with them? No, not at the time. The only thing I can say is that whatever people have invested, the current valuation is far, far better,” he said.