Home / Technology / Apps / ChatGPT app for Android is available, but in select countries only: Details

ChatGPT app for Android is available, but in select countries only: Details

ChatGPT app syncs users' history across devices and can be downloaded for free by Android users

New Delhi
OpenAI has opted for a staged rollout of the ChatGPT mobile app (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article


After iOS, the ChatGPT mobile app is finally available for Android devices. The app has become available on the Android platform nearly two months after the iOS version was launched.

OpenAI announced that the app is now available in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. Instead of making the app available all at once worldwide, OpenAI has opted for a staged rollout.

The ChatGPT app helps users "to find instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, professional input and learning opportunities". The app is free and syncs users' history across devices.  

Last week, OpenAI announced that users could expect the Android version of the AI program in the last week of July. The development of the Android App comes at a time when ChatGPT has been tackling reports of a slowdown in traffic and slower response times. The Sam Altman-led company said it has plans to expand the availability of the Android app in the coming weeks.

Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT is based on an earlier large language model or LLM, called GPT-3.5. The program is fed hundreds of billions of words from which it builds a model, based on statistical probability, of the words that tend to follow whatever text came before. ChatGPT became the fastest-growing app in history, reaching 100 million users just two months after its launch, before being overtaken by Meta-owned Threads.

Other generative AI apps on mobile

Apart from ChatGPT, users can also download Microsoft’s Bing app which has been available on Android and iPhone since February. Google's Bard is yet to release an app on smartphones. Bard can be accessed by users on their phones via web browsers.

Also Read

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

After iOS, OpenAI to rollout ChatGPT app for Android: All you need to know

Clients not clearing their dues on time? ChatGPT might be able to help you

Portfolio created by ChatGPT reports better returns than top funds in UK

Twitter starts cutting its ad prices after rebranding as 'X': Report

Apple to discontinue Photo Stream on July 26: Here is how to save photos

After iOS, OpenAI to rollout ChatGPT app for Android: All you need to know

Telegram launches Instagram-like 'stories' feature for premium users

Elon Musk-owned Twitter changes blue bird logo to 'X' as part of rebranding

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAndroidTechnologyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story