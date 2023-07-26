ChatGPT app for Android is available, but in select countries only: Details

After iOS, the ChatGPT mobile app is finally available for Android devices. The app has become available on the Android platform nearly two months after the iOS version was launched.

OpenAI announced that the app is now available in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. Instead of making the app available all at once worldwide, OpenAI has opted for a staged rollout.

The ChatGPT app helps users "to find instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, professional input and learning opportunities". The app is free and syncs users' history across devices.

Last week, OpenAI announced that users could expect the Android version of the AI program in the last week of July. The development of the Android App comes at a time when ChatGPT has been tackling reports of a slowdown in traffic and slower response times. The Sam Altman-led company said it has plans to expand the availability of the Android app in the coming weeks.

Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT is based on an earlier large language model or LLM, called GPT-3.5. The program is fed hundreds of billions of words from which it builds a model, based on statistical probability, of the words that tend to follow whatever text came before. ChatGPT became the fastest-growing app in history, reaching 100 million users just two months after its launch, before being overtaken by Meta-owned Threads.

Other generative AI apps on mobile

Apart from ChatGPT, users can also download Microsoft’s Bing app which has been available on Android and iPhone since February. Google's Bard is yet to release an app on smartphones. Bard can be accessed by users on their phones via web browsers.