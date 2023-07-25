Apple to discontinue Photo Stream on July 26: Here is how to save photos

Apple’s Photo Stream service is shutting down on July 26. Users only have a couple of days to save their photos before the transition comes into effect. According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, Photo Stream has already stopped uploading pictures since June 26. However, any picture uploaded to My Photo Stream will be available on both iCloud Photos and the device storage for users to store photos. Hence, users who have iCloud sync will still be able to access their photos.

What is Photo Stream

Launched in 2011, the service allows users to upload a photo taken on Apple device on My Photo Stream so they can view them on any other Apple device, and import them to the library on that device.

According to Apple, up to 1,000 photos at any given time remain in My Photo Stream for 30 days and are then automatically deleted from iCloud. As Apple discontinues this service, users will no longer have any access to their pics on Apple devices unless their iCloud is set up on that particular iPhone, iPad and Mac or the pics are locally saved on the device.

Storing pics in iCloud

The tech giant has stated that after Photo Stream is discontinued, users will be able to share photos across their Apple devices through iCloud Photos. In the free tier, iCloud Photos offers up to 5GB of free storage. However, iCloud premium subscription plan is required if the user has to store anything beyond that limit.

Apple said that iCloud is the "best way to keep the photos and videos you take up to date across all your devices". "If you already have iCloud Photos enabled on all of your devices, you don't need to do anything else - your photos already sync to iCloud," Apple said on its support page.

How to access photos

Users will need to allow iCloud Photos to sync on all Apple devices to access their photos. Users need to follow the below steps to allow iCloud Photos to sync on their devices

On iPhone or iPad

Users need to go to Settings > user/owner name > iCloud. Users should ensure that it says "On" next to Photos on each of the Apple devices.

On Mac

Users need to choose Apple menu > System Settings, click on the name, and then click iCloud. Users will have to make sure that it says "On" next to Photos on each of the Apple devices.

Saving photos currently in My Photo Stream on iPhone or iPad

Users should open Photos and tap Albums and then, tap My Photo Stream > Select. Users can then tap the photos that they want to save, then tap the Share button > Save Image.

On a Mac, the My Photo Stream photos automatically import to the user's library.