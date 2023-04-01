close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google launches Nearby Share Beta for transfer between Windows, Android

It allows users to "quickly transfer photos, videos, documents, audio files or entire folders between your Android device and Windows PCs"

IANS San Francisco
Google, alphabet

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tech giant Google has launched its Nearby Share for Windows as a beta application that will help users to transfer files between their Android device and PC.

The Nearby Share Beta for Windows app is currently available as a direct download from android.com for Windows 10 and newer with "ARM devices not supported," reports 9To5Google.

On the users' PC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi must be turned on, with the company specifying a 16-foot (5-meter) transfer range between devices.

It allows users to "quickly transfer photos, videos, documents, audio files or entire folders between your Android device and Windows PCs."

According to the tech giant, it will be helpful for users who want to "edit your photos on a larger screen or organise your digital folders."

Currently, this beta is rolling out in the US and select regions globally, the report said.

Also Read

Joe Belfiore, face of Windows phone, to leave Microsoft after 32 years

Windows 11 to let users connect to Android Phones via hotspot: Details here

Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1

Google to end support for Windows 7, 8.1, launch new Chrome version next yr

Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store

WhatsApp improves readability of messages in community announcement groups

Twitter makes most of its recommendation algorithms open source

Stop OpenAI from launching new GPT models: AI policy group to US FTC

Google rolls out persistent filters 'search chips' in Drive on web

Kolkata airport gets DigiYatra, check-in with facial recognition tech

Meanwhile, in December last year, the tech giant had rolled out new Material You design for its Nearby Share app on Android phones and tablets.

The Material You revamp added visual changes to the main UI users interact with on the Nearby Share app.

--IANS

aj/shb/

Topics : Google | Windows 10 | Android

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

iPhone 15 Pro solid-state buttons to work with gloves, cases: Report

Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

Google launches Nearby Share Beta for transfer between Windows, Android

Google, alphabet
1 min read

WhatsApp improves readability of messages in community announcement groups

WhatsApp
1 min read

Twitter makes most of its recommendation algorithms open source

Twitter
2 min read

Stop OpenAI from launching new GPT models: AI policy group to US FTC

ChatGPT
2 min read
Premium

Why the answer to India's export and employment worries may lie in R&D

services exports
4 min read

Govt hikes interest rates on most small saving schemes for June quarter

financial year, financial planning
2 min read
Premium

Air India ground staff pay hike after Vistara merger: CEO Campbell Wilson

Campbell Wilson
5 min read
Premium

Govt may close FY23 with Rs 50,000 cr shortfall in direct tax mop up

tax
3 min read

BlackRock slashes edtech giant Byju's valuation by about 50% to $11.5 bn

Byju's
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon