Google launches Nearby Share Beta for transfer between Windows, Android

Tech giant Google has launched its Nearby Share for Windows as a beta application that will help users to transfer files between their Android device and PC.

The Nearby Share Beta for Windows app is currently available as a direct download from android.com for Windows 10 and newer with "ARM devices not supported," reports 9To5Google.

On the users' PC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi must be turned on, with the company specifying a 16-foot (5-meter) transfer range between devices.

It allows users to "quickly transfer photos, videos, documents, audio files or entire folders between your Android device and Windows PCs."

According to the tech giant, it will be helpful for users who want to "edit your photos on a larger screen or organise your digital folders."

Currently, this beta is rolling out in the US and select regions globally, the report said.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the tech giant had rolled out new Material You design for its Nearby Share app on Android phones and tablets.

The Material You revamp added visual changes to the main UI users interact with on the Nearby Share app.

--IANS

aj/shb/