Home / Technology / Apps / Twitter starts cutting its ad prices after rebranding as 'X': Report

Twitter starts cutting its ad prices after rebranding as 'X': Report

X is also warning brands that they will lose their verified status unless they reach certain spending thresholds

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

After the rebranding of Twitter as X.com, Elon Musk's microblogging platform is now cutting its ad prices to bring back brands, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Tuesday.

It is offering new incentives on certain ad formats in the US and UK, the report said. It added that X is also warning brands that they will lose their verified status unless they reach certain spending thresholds.

It has also started offering advertisers reduced pricing on video ads that run on the "Explore" tab. This feature allows brands to show ads on the top of trending topics.

Twitter is offering 50 per cent off any new bookings of those ads until July 31, among other discounts.

An email was quoted in the report as saying, "The goal of these discounts is to help our advertisers gain reach during crucial moments on Twitter such as the Women’s World Cup."

Moreover, the company earlier warned advertisers that from August 7 the accounts of their brands will lose their verification badge if they do not spend at least $1,000 on ads in the previous 30 days or $6,000 in the previous 180 days.

On Sunday, Musk announced that Twitter's product name would be changed to "X", and that he is getting rid of the bird logo and all the associated words, including "tweet". According to Bloomberg, Musk's move wiped out anywhere between $4 billion and $20 billion in value.

Musk, whose company has already declined significantly in value since he purchased it for $44 billion in October, announced the change on Saturday night. By Monday morning a new black "X" logo, designed by a fan over the weekend, began to appear across the site.

Twiter's new Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino announced the company's vision for X to become a site for audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking. 

Also Read

One in every four ads processed in FY23 had violations by influencers: Asci

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

YouTube to remove 'overlay ads' from April 6: How will it impact you?

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

Apple to discontinue Photo Stream on July 26: Here is how to save photos

After iOS, OpenAI to rollout ChatGPT app for Android: All you need to know

Telegram launches Instagram-like 'stories' feature for premium users

Elon Musk-owned Twitter changes blue bird logo to 'X' as part of rebranding

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterTechnologyadvertisingBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story