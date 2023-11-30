Google is rolling out a new navigation bar for Chats app: Know details

Google is redesigning navigation in its Chats app. In a blogpost on Wednesday, the company announced that Google Chats app on Android and iOS devices will feature a new bottom navigation bar, streamlining navigation within the application.

The new pill-shaped navigation bar will let users access Home, Direct Messages, Spaces and Mentions, while the bottom bar has been redesigned to switch between Gmail, Chats and Meet. The floating ‘Start new chat’ button also gets a new design and is placed on the right side of the navigation bar.

Google said the new Home button on the Navigation bar helps users stay on top of all conversions in one unified view, with a filter that allows them to drill down to unread messages.

The ‘Direct Message’ section lets users view a compact list of all your 1:1 and group messages, while ‘Spaces’ shows a compact list of all spaces, including pinned conversations, at the top of the list. The ‘Mentions’ tab helps users to easily find messages from conversations and spaces where they have been mentioned.

The company has also confirmed that the new update with a redesigned app layout will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts. The update has started rolling out and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

Recently, Google brought its integrated document scanner feature on Google Drive for iPhone and iPad users.

Google Drive application on iOS and iPadOS gets a dedicated floating action button for the document scanner above the ‘Add new’ button in the workspace, shared and files section. This action button launches a viewfinder that can automatically scan the document while also allowing manual capture.