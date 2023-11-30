YouTube takes down videos circulating misinformation and fake news, which could cause real-world harm based on factors such as content nature, criticality, and adherence to its policies, rather than a blanket removal of all videos containing misinformation, the company's management said on Thursday.

However, the company said it refrains from recommending videos to its users in cases where they contain misinformation that may not cause real-world harm to individuals.

"Just because content is identified as being misinformation, it may or may not violate our content policies. In the example of somebody uploading a video about no human ever landing on the moon before, we think it is a video that should be allowed to be on YouTube as there is no risk of real-world harm. But, that doesn't mean we want to recommend that content," said Timothy Katz, Director, Global Head of Responsibility at YouTube.

According to a Google transparency report, YouTube removed over 14.06 million channels, totalling 86.76 million videos, between April and June this year. Out of this set of channels taken off the platform, it removed 93.5 per cent of channels because they were misleading or spam. About 0.7 per cent of these channels were terminated due to misinformation.

Katz explained that videos containing misinformation related to sensitive events, such as elections, are removed from the platform once they are identified as such.

"The criticality of the event matters a lot. In the election, if somebody uploads a video that has misinformation about how to vote, we would remove that content from our platform," he explained.

However, in such a situation, the platform will allow videos of news organisations covering a similar issue based on their ability to provide credible coverage and add context to the content.

YouTube said it follows a 4R approach towards videos uploaded on the platform, including removing content that violates policies, raising high-quality information in ranking and recommendations, reducing the impact of borderline content, and rewarding trusted creators on the platform.

"Raise is the way in which we are trying to connect users. For example, in Telangana, users can be connected to high-quality information which is coming from credible and authoritative sources. With that approach, we are ensuring to keep the platform safe through the elections," said Ishan John Chatterjee, Director, India, YouTube.

Chatterjee added that the platform's approach towards videos during an election season is similar to its approach to keeping the platform safe.

"In the four Rs framework, for the first 'R', we have clear community guidelines which dictate the kind of content allowed on the platform. That includes misinformation. When videos violate our policies, we act to take them down," he added.

To tackle fake news on the platform, YouTube uses machine learning and AI models to identify misinformation in the content being uploaded. Moreover, the platform said human reviewers review videos to check if they follow YouTube's content guidelines.

"We have a high volume of content that is uploaded to YouTube. It will fortify our machine learning systems to be really attuned and detect content as soon as possible," Katz added.

Between April and June 2023, YouTube's automated flagging systems removed over 6.8 million videos, whereas user detection terminated 0.46 million. The transparency report added that eight videos were removed at the request of a government agency.

YouTube added that one in two Indian languages internet users were consumers of news in India. It said in 2022, 94 per cent of users in India reported using YouTube to gather information and knowledge.