X introduces Grok AI-powered 'Stories' features to premium users: Details

The Stories feature on X is currently available only to premium subscribers on the iOS and web versions, and is not available for Android users yet

Image: xAI
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 3:12 PM IST
Social media platform X (formerly twitter) has launched a new Grok AI-powered feature called ‘Stories’, which allows users to read summaries of a trending post on the social media platform. The feature is currently only available to X premium subscribers on the iOS and web versions, and is not available for Android users yet.

The official X Engineering account announced in a post, which reads: “Now available: Stories on X, powered by Grok AI. See what the world is talking about with Stories on X, curated by Grok. Now available for Premium subscribers in the Explore tab. Web & iOS only for now – let us know your feedback."

What are X Stories

Grok AI offers the essence of top news stories, to inform the users. This feature is available in the ‘For You’ tab of the ‘Explore’ section of the X app for iOS and website. In addition to other suggested items, the “For You” page now shows the popular news stories being shared across X. When you tap on a story, instead of using text from the article or news itself, the summary is now generated based on what people are saying about it. This summary generation feature is powered by Grok AI.

What is Grok AI

Elon Musk had introduced Grok AI, an AI chatbot, last December. Like other AI-powered chatbots, X acknowledged Grok chatbot is prone to hallucination and, as a result, a warning will be provided at the end of the stories that says: “Grok can make mistakes, verify its outputs."

Earlier, X had a feature called Moments which depended on human moderators to create news summaries. The feature was shut down after Musk took over in late 2022. The new Stories feature is a step in a similar direction but with AI-powered output. It is said that the feature could help X attract more premium members and also increase engagement on the platform.

Topics :Elon Muskartifical intelligenceTwitterTechnology

First Published: May 06 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

