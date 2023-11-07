Home / Technology / Apps / YouTube tests gen-AI tools and features with premium subscribers: Details

YouTube tests gen-AI tools and features with premium subscribers: Details

Currently in experimental stage and available to select premium users only, the generative-AI features on YouTube are expected to rollout soon

BS Tech New Delhi
Conversational AI is available under select videos for Premium Android users in the US

Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Google’s video streaming platform YouTube has announced that it is currently testing two new generative AI-based tools – Topics summarisation and conversational AI. These features are currently in the experimental stage and available to select YouTube premium subscribers. YouTube has not yet confirmed if these features would be exclusive to premium users or it would roll out these to free users as well. Below are the details:

Topics summarisation by AI

According to the company, this tool uses AI to organise long comment threads under a YouTube video into themes or comment topics. The option to segregate comment topics appears on top of the comment section for those who are part of the experiment.

YouTube said creators can use these summaries to quickly jump into comment discussions on their videos and can remove any comment topic too. They would get the option to delete individual comments that show up under a specific topic too.

This experiment is currently available as an opt-in feature on the mobile app for YouTube Premium subscribers.

Conversational AI tools

This gen-AI tool works like a chatbot to provide answers to queries regarding the video that the user is watching. It is capable of providing background information, suggesting related content, and more without interrupting playback. For select academic videos, the tool can provide quizzes and respond to the queries.

Conversational AI is available under select videos for Premium Android users in the US. Those who have opted-in would see a star icon beside the Like and Share button. 

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

