Anthropic said on Monday its experiments suggested small AI models may be ​months away from being capable enough to self-replicate on commercial internet-of-things (IoT) devices, such as smart ovens and off-brand Android TV boxes.

In its experiments, Anthropic looked at whether AI models could find vulnerable devices, copy themselves into ‌those devices, and continue spreading without ​human help.

It ​found that small models under 30 billion parameters could complete the ​many steps needed for replication.

However, the firm found that such AI models also struggled to complete the entire sequence from start to finish.

In its simplified tests, where ​some security steps were removed, Anthropic found that GLM-5.2 and stronger ‌models were capable of end-to-end replication.