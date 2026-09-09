Meta launches personal AI agent 'Muse' to help with everyday tasks

Meta launched on Tuesday a personal artificial intelligence agent, Muse, for people 18 and over who are looking for help with day-to-day tasks like schedules, shopping and, in the company's words, turning "long-term goals into action plans." The parent company of Instagram and Facebook is stressing the safety and privacy features of the agent, which for now is only available in the US Muse, Meta said, runs on a dedicated, secure virtual machine that houses both the agent and the user's data.

People can message the agent in a separate app, called Muse, or message it in WhatsApp. It can handle simple tasks like sending an email or booking travel, or bigger, long-term goals like creating a yearlong exercise plan or setting up a new business.

"Once a person shares a goal with Muse, it helps them develop a personalised plan and coordinate their time and resources, then advances the work on its own. It can open a browser, fill out forms, and negotiate on their behalf," Meta said in a blog post. Tech companies are touting AI agents as the next step after chatbots, which can answer questions and retrieve information but won't take action on the user's behalf. At its most basic level, an AI agent works like a traditional, human-crafted computer program that executes a job, like launching an application. Combined with an AI large language model, however, it can search for knowledge that enables it to complete tasks without explicit, step-by-step instructions. That means, instead of just helping you draft the language of an email, it can theoretically handle the whole process - receiving a message from your coworker, figuring out what you might want to say, and firing off the response on its own.