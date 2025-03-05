Apple upgrades iPad with A16 chip and double the storage without price hike

Alongside the launch of the iPad Air featuring the M3 chip, Apple has unveiled an updated base model iPad powered by the A16 chip. With this update, the company has discontinued the 64GB storage variant, making 128GB the new minimum storage capacity. Additionally, a 512GB storage option is now available.

iPad with A16: India pricing and availability

The new iPad is now available for pre-order in India on Apple's official website, with retail availability beginning on March 12. The new iPad model is available in four colourways: blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

iPad with A16 (Wi-Fi)

128GB storage: Rs 34,900

256GB storage: Rs 44,900

512GB storage: Rs 64,900

Pad with A16 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

128GB storage: Rs 49,900

256GB storage: Rs 59,900

512GB storage: Rs 79,900

iPad with A16: What is new

The new iPad sports an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's A16 chip. This processor is a slightly modified version of the A16 Bionic that first appeared in the iPhone 14 Pro models. It incorporates a five-core central processing unit (CPU) and a four-core graphics processing unit (GPU).

According to Apple, the new model delivers a significant performance boost—30 per cent faster than its predecessor. When compared to the iPad with an A13 Bionic chip, it shows an over 50 per cent improvement in overall performance. Apple also claims that the new iPad outperforms the best-selling Android tablet by a factor of six. The base storage variant has been increased to 128GB, replacing the previous 64GB option, and a 512GB variant has been introduced.

Security features include a Touch ID fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. The iPad also supports magnetic attachment for accessories such as the Apple Pencil and the Magnetic Keyboard Folio. Additionally, it features a USB-C port, allowing for charging and external display output with support for up to 4K resolution at 60Hz.

iPad with A16: Specifications