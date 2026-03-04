Apple launches MacBook Air with M5: Check India pricing, offers, more

On the second day of its week-long launch spree, Apple has launched a new MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip. Apple claims the M5-powered MacBook Air can deliver up to 9.5 times faster AI performance compared to M1-based models. Additionally, The MacBook Air now starts with 512GB of storage — double the previous base configuration — and can be configured up to 4TB. Apple also said the new SSD offers up to twice the read and write speeds compared to the prior generation.

MacBook Air with M5 – 13-inch display: Pricing

10-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory: Rs 119900 onwards

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory: Rs 131900 onwards

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory: Rs 139,900 onwards

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 32GB Unified Memory: Rs 159,900 onwards

MacBook Air with M5 – 15-inch display: Pricing

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory: Rs 144900 onwards

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory: Rs 164,900 onwards

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 32GB Unified Memory: Rs 184,900 onwards

MacBook Air with M5: Availability and offers

The MacBook Air with M5 is available for pre-order from 7:45 PM (IST) on March 4, with sales beginning on March 11. It has four colour finishes: Sky Blue, Silver, Starlight, Midnight

The MacBook Air is now powered by Apple's M5 chip, featuring a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Apple said that each GPU core includes a Neural Accelerator to enable faster AI processing than in earlier generations. According to the company, the M5-powered MacBook Air delivers up to 9.5 times faster AI performance than M1-based models. It also brings improvements in 3D rendering, video processing, and multitasking. Unified memory bandwidth increases to 153GB/s, which Apple says improves responsiveness in demanding workloads.

The MacBook Air now starts with 512GB of storage — double the previous base configuration — and can be configured up to 4TB. Apple also said the new SSD offers up to twice the read and write speeds compared to the prior generation. Connectivity is updated with Apple's N1 wireless chip, bringing support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. The laptop continues to feature two Thunderbolt 4 ports and support for up to two external displays. The design remains largely unchanged, with 13-inch and 15-inch Liquid Retina display options, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a fanless chassis and a claimed battery life of up to 18 hours. Colour options include sky blue, midnight, starlight and silver.