Motorola Edge 70 Fusion unveiled, set to launch in India on March 6: Specs

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has been unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, scheduled to run from March 2 to March 5. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery, will be launched in India on March 6 in three colour options. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was unveiled alongside the Motorola Razr Fold.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Details

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will sport a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with Super HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness, along with HDR10+ support. It will offer dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for audio. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, and will run on Android 16.

For photography, it will feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor alongside a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while a 32MP camera will handle selfies. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be powered by a 7,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support. It weighs 193g and is available in PANTONE Silhouette, PANTONE Country Air and PANTONE Blue Surf colour options. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Specifications Display: 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED, Super HD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+

Audio: Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

OS: Android 16

Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 + 13MP ultra-wide-angle

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 68W TurboPower

Weight: 193g

Durability: IP68 and IP69 rated, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Colour: PANTONE Silhouette, PANTONE Country Air, PANTONE Blue Surf

Motorola Razr Fold: Details Ahead of MWC 2026, Motorola also unveiled the Razr Fold, marking its entry into the book-style foldable segment. The company confirmed that the device will sport a 6.6-inch outer display that unfolds into an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO main screen, measuring 4.6mm when open and 9.9mm when folded. It will feature a stainless steel teardrop hinge, titanium inner screen plate, ultra-thin glass and an anti-shock layer for added durability. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset will power the smartphone, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, supported by a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Its camera setup will comprise a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor with 8K and Dolby Vision recording, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (3x optical, up to 100x digital), a 50MP ultra-wide with macro, a 32MP internal selfie camera and a 20MP external camera. Motorola is also committing to seven years of Android OS and security updates.