Google launches dedicated Now Playing app for Pixel Phones: What's new

Google has rolled out its Now Playing feature as a separate app for Pixel smartphones . The app is now available on the Google Play Store, marking a shift from how the feature was previously delivered on Pixel devices. For years, Now Playing has been built directly into Pixel phones through Android System Intelligence. It quietly worked in the background, identifying songs playing nearby and displaying the track name and artist on the lock screen. Users did not need to open an app or manually activate the feature — it recognised music automatically.

Google has separated the Now Playing tool into a dedicated app. According to a report from Android Authority, the core functionality remains the same, and the standalone version adds a more organised interface. When opened, the app shows a central icon that users can tap to manually check which song is playing around them. This gives users more direct control rather than relying only on automatic detection.

As per the images shared on the Play Store, the app also includes a Now Playing history section. This allows users to see a list of songs that were previously identified. From there, they can manage their history and even listen to the recognised tracks using their preferred music streaming services. The report stated that this makes the feature more interactive compared to the earlier background-only experience.

However, access to the app may not be available to everyone. According to the report, an automatic update was required before the app could be opened. A message reportedly asked users to “Check back in a few hours.” Despite this, the settings page of the app was accessible. Pixel users can now download and use the feature in app form instead of relying solely on system-level integration.