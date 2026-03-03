Apple refreshes Studio Display, launches Studio Display XDR: Check details

Apple has unveiled a refreshed Studio Display alongside an all-new Studio Display XDR, expanding its external monitor lineup for Mac users. The updated Studio Display brings improved camera quality and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, while Studio Display XDR replaces the Pro Display XDR with higher brightness, a mini-LED backlight and a 120Hz refresh rate. Pre-orders begin March 4, with availability starting March 11 in select markets.

Studio Display: Pricing and availability

Price: Rs 189,900 onwards

Glass options: Standard glass or nano-texture glass

Stand options: Tilt-adjustable (standard), optional tilt- and height-adjustable stand or VESA mount

Pre-order starts March 4

Sale starts March 11

Studio Display XDR: Pricing and availability

Price: Rs 399,900 onwards

Glass options: Standard glass or nano-texture glass

Stand: Tilt- and height-adjustable stand included, optional VESA mount

Pre-order starts March 4

Sale starts March 11

Studio Display XDR replaces the Pro Display XDR in Apple’s lineup.

Studio Display: What’s new

The updated Studio Display retains its 27-inch 5K Retina panel with 5120x2880 resolution, 600 nits brightness and P3 wide colour support. It now includes Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, allowing daisy-chaining of up to four Studio Display units or connection to high-speed accessories. Two additional USB-C ports are available for peripherals.

Apple has upgraded the built-in camera to a 12MP Center Stage unit with support for Desk View. The display also includes a three-microphone array and a six-speaker sound system with four force-cancelling woofers and two tweeters. The company said bass output is 30 per cent deeper compared to the previous generation.

The included Thunderbolt 5 cable delivers up to 96W of charging power for compatible MacBook models.

Studio Display XDR: What’s new

The new Studio Display XDR features a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR panel with mini-LED backlighting and 2,304 local dimming zones. It supports up to 1000 nits of SDR brightness and 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness, with a stated 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

The display supports both P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamuts, with Apple claiming over 80 per cent Rec. 2020 coverage for HDR workflows. It also introduces a 120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync, allowing variable refresh rates between 47Hz and 120Hz.

Apple has added DICOM medical imaging presets and a Medical Imaging Calibrator feature in macOS for use in diagnostic radiology. The calibrator is pending FDA clearance in the US.

Studio Display XDR includes the same 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, three-microphone array and six-speaker system as the Studio Display.

Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 5 with a secondary downstream port for accessories or additional displays, along with two USB-C ports. The included Thunderbolt 5 Pro cable delivers up to 140W of charging power, sufficient for fast-charging a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The display supports up to 105mm of height adjustment via its included stand.