Motorola X70 Air debuts with ultra-thin frame, 4800 mAh battery, and more

Motorola launches the ultra-thin X70 Air in China with 5.99mm thickness, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, a 6.7-inch display, and a 4,800mAh battery

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Motorola has officially entered the race of ultra-thin smartphones with the launch of the Motorola X70 Air in China, measuring just 5.99mm. It competes directly with the iPhone Air which is 5.6mm thick, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge that measures 5.8mm. The Motorola X70 Air is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 68W of wired charging and 20W of wireless charging. Notably, an almost identical smartphone to the Motorola X70 Air was previewed recently on Motorola Poland’s website as the Motorola Edge 70.
 
It is possible that the Motorola Edge 70 which is expected to launch in the upcoming days will share similarities in specifications with the Motorola X70 Air, which will likely remain exclusive to China.

Motorola X70 Air: Details

According to a report by GSMArena, the Motorola X70 Air features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the Lenovo China store listing of the Motorola X70 Air, the display offers a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB using UFS 3.1 technology.
 
The smartphone measures just 5.99mm in thickness, making it a direct competitor to the iPhone Air, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Despite its slim profile, the Motorola X70 Air houses a 4,800mAh battery, which is significantly more than the 3,900mAh battery that the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with. The Motorola X70 Air supports 68W wired charging and 20W wireless charging. For durability, the X70 Air comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings.
 
For optics, the Motorola X70 Air reportedly features a 50MP main camera with a Samsung sensor and a 50MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the Motorola X70 Air sports a 50MP camera on the front.

Motorola X70 Air: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED display, 2712 x 1220 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness 4500 nits
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 3.1
  • OS: Android 16
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 4800mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired, 20W wireless
  • Durability: IP68, IP69

Topics :MotorolaMotorola phonesChinese smartphonesTechnology

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

