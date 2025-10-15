Motorola X70 Air debuts with ultra-thin frame, 4800 mAh battery, and more

Motorola has officially entered the race of ultra-thin smartphones with the launch of the Motorola X70 Air in China, measuring just 5.99mm. It competes directly with the iPhone Air which is 5.6mm thick, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge that measures 5.8mm. The Motorola X70 Air is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 68W of wired charging and 20W of wireless charging. Notably, an almost identical smartphone to the Motorola X70 Air was previewed recently on Motorola Poland’s website as the Motorola Edge 70.

It is possible that the Motorola Edge 70 which is expected to launch in the upcoming days will share similarities in specifications with the Motorola X70 Air, which will likely remain exclusive to China.

ALSO READ: Apple previews a new MacBook in a video teaser posted on X: Watch it here Motorola X70 Air: Details According to a report by GSMArena, the Motorola X70 Air features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the Lenovo China store listing of the Motorola X70 Air, the display offers a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB using UFS 3.1 technology. The smartphone measures just 5.99mm in thickness, making it a direct competitor to the iPhone Air, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Despite its slim profile, the Motorola X70 Air houses a 4,800mAh battery, which is significantly more than the 3,900mAh battery that the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with. The Motorola X70 Air supports 68W wired charging and 20W wireless charging. For durability, the X70 Air comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings.