Noise Master Buds Max headphones with Sound by Bose launched: Price, specs

Noise has expanded the Master Buds series in India with the launch of a new over-ear headphone, called Noise Master Buds Max. The newly launched headphones come with Bose audio tuning and are the second product from the company to feature the “Sound by Bose” branding, alongside the Noise Master Buds wireless earbuds.

Noise Master Buds Max: Price and availability

Price: Rs 11,999

Introductory price: Rs 9,999

Colour: Titanium, Onyx, Silver

The Noise Master Buds Max is available for purchase from the company’s website, ecommerce platform Amazon, and select retail chains such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Noise Master Buds Max: Details The Noise Master Buds Max feature 40mm drivers and support the LHDC 5.0 codec, delivering audio across a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. The headphones integrate five microphones. It boasts Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to reduce background noise during calls. For noise management, the Master Buds Max offer three modes: ANC (active noise cancellation), Adaptive ANC, and Transparency Mode, with ANC effective up to 40 dB. According to Noise, Adaptive ANC performance has been tested across 61 frequency points. According to the company, battery life is rated at 60 hours of continuous playback, with a quick 10-minute charge providing up to 10 hours of use. The headphones weigh 262 grams and use vegan leather cushions and aerospace-grade metallic grills for durability and comfort.