Dyson Purifier Cool air purifier launched in India: Check price, features

Dyson has expanded its Air Purifier range in India with the launch of the Purifier Cool PC1-TP11. The UK-based technology company said that the new air purifier is capable of capturing up to 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns and features an activated carbon filter to capture odours, gases, Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and Nitrogen Dioxide.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11: Price and availability

Price: 39,900

Colours: Black/Nickel and White/Silver

The new Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 air purifier is now available on the company’s website as well as across Dyson stores.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11: Features

Dyson said that at the core of the air purifier is its advanced filtration technology which encompasses a fully sealed HEPA filter that captures 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria and viruses. In addition to the HEPA filtration layer, it is equipped with an activated carbon filter, capable of capturing odours, gaseous particles, VOCs, and oxidizing gases such as Nitrogen Dioxide.

Dyson said that at the core of the air purifier is its advanced filtration technology which encompasses a fully sealed HEPA filter that captures 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria and viruses. In addition to the HEPA filtration layer, it is equipped with an activated carbon filter, capable of capturing odours, gaseous particles, VOCs, and oxidizing gases such as Nitrogen Dioxide.

The air purifier comes with integrated sensors that can detect airborne pollutants, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), and then diagnoses and reports them in real-time. As for the range of the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11, the company claims that it delivers over 290 litres per second of airflow. Dyson also stated that it has thoroughly tested the air purifier under real world conditions to ensure "whole-room purification." The air purifier also has 350-degree oscillation.