Dyson Purifier Cool air purifier launched in India: Check price, features

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 features a fully sealed HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter, capable of capturing odours, gaseous particles, VOCs, and oxidizing gases such as Nitrogen Dioxide

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11
Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 (Source: Dyson India)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Dyson has expanded its Air Purifier range in India with the launch of the Purifier Cool PC1-TP11. The UK-based technology company said that the new air purifier is capable of capturing up to 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns and features an activated carbon filter to capture odours, gases, Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and Nitrogen Dioxide.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11: Price and availability

  • Price: 39,900
  • Colours: Black/Nickel and White/Silver
The new Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 air purifier is now available on the company’s website as well as across Dyson stores. 

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11: Features

Dyson said that at the core of the air purifier is its advanced filtration technology which encompasses a fully sealed HEPA filter that captures 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria and viruses. In addition to the HEPA filtration layer, it is equipped with an activated carbon filter, capable of capturing odours, gaseous particles, VOCs, and oxidizing gases such as Nitrogen Dioxide.
  The air purifier comes with integrated sensors that can detect airborne pollutants, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), and then diagnoses and reports them in real-time.
 
As for the range of the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11, the company claims that it delivers over 290 litres per second of airflow. Dyson also stated that it has thoroughly tested the air purifier under real world conditions to ensure “whole-room purification.” The air purifier also has 350-degree oscillation.
  The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 also has a night mode that is said to operate in quieter settings, accompanied by a dimmed display. Additionally, there is a sleep timer which is programmed to turn off the purifiers after pre-set intervals of one, two, four, and eight hours.
 
The air purifier comes with MyDyson app compatibility, using which users can monitor and control the device. The air purifier also comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, while being compatible with services such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Topics :air purifiersDysonDyson in India

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

