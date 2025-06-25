ASUS TUF F16, ROG Strix G16 laptops with Nvidia RTX 5050 launched: Details

ASUS TUF Gaming 16 and ROG Strix G16: Price and availability
- ASUS TUF F16 (FX608JH-RV057WS): Rs 124,990 onwards
- ROG Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Rs 159,990 onwards
- ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS): Rs 144,990 onwards
ASUS TUF Gaming 16: Details
ASUS TUF Gaming 16: Specifications
- Display: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) IPS display, 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness
- Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX
- RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
- Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Camera: 1080P FHD IR camera for Windows Hello
- Audio: 2-speaker system, AI noise-canceling technology, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification (for headphone), Support Microsoft Cortana near field/far field (Microsoft service suspended in spring of 2023), 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Built-in array microphone
- Battery : 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card
- Ports: 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x Thunderbolt 4 with support for DisplayPort / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPort / power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
- MS Office: Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year + Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity
ASUS Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Details
ASUS Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Specifications
- Display: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) IPS-level ROG Nebula Display, 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, ROG Intelligent Cooling
- Processor: Intel Core i7-14650HX
- RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM, expandable up to 64GB, dual-channel supported
- Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Camera: 1080P FHD IR camera for Windows Hello
- Audio: 2-speaker system, Smart Amp Technology, AI noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification (for headphone), 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Built-in array microphone
- Battery: 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card
- Ports: 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC (up to 40Gbps), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort / power delivery (up to 10Gbps), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gbps)
- MS Office: Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year + Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity
ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS): Details
ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS): Specifications
- Display: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) IPS-level display, 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, ROG Intelligent Cooling
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX
- RAM: 16GB DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM (8GB x2), expandable up to 64GB via 2x SO-DIMM slots
- Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Camera: 1080P FHD camera
- Audio: 2-speaker system, Smart Amp Technology, AI noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification (for headphone), 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Built-in array microphone
- Battery: 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card
- Ports: 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 2x USB 4 Type-C with support for DisplayPort / G-SYNC (one with power delivery), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gbps)
- MS Office: Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year + Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app