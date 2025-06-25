ASUS TUF F16, ROG Strix G16 laptops with Nvidia RTX 5050 launched: Details

ASUS has expanded its TUF and ROG Strix lineup in India with the launch of the TUF Gaming F16, along with the ROG Strix G16 powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics. ASUS has also upgraded its existing ROG Strix G16 (G614) lineup by adding the refreshed RTX 5050 GPU. These premium-tier gaming laptops are available for purchase in India now.

ASUS TUF Gaming 16 and ROG Strix G16: Price and availability

ASUS TUF F16 (FX608JH-RV057WS): Rs 124,990 onwards

ROG Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Rs 159,990 onwards

ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS): Rs 144,990 onwards

ASUS TUF F16 Colour: Jaeger Gray

ASUS ROG Strix G16 Colour: Eclipse Gray The aforementioned laptops are now available for purchase from ASUS e-store, ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, ROG stores, and select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. ALSO READ: Apple iCloud back online after hours long outage hits Mail, Photos and more The aforementioned laptops are now available for purchase from ASUS e-store, ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, ROG stores, and select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. ASUS TUF Gaming 16: Details The TUF Gaming F16 is powered by Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and is offered with an 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU. It has a 16-inch FHD+ display of a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage, and anti-glare coating. The laptop also includes a backlit keyboard with support for Copilot features and a 90Wh battery.

ASUS TUF Gaming 16: Specifications Display: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) IPS display, 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX

RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM

Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Camera: 1080P FHD IR camera for Windows Hello

Audio: 2-speaker system, AI noise-canceling technology, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification (for headphone), Support Microsoft Cortana near field/far field (Microsoft service suspended in spring of 2023), 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Built-in array microphone

Battery : 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card

Ports: 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x Thunderbolt 4 with support for DisplayPort / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPort / power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

MS Office: Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year + Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity ASUS Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Details The ROG Strix G16 (G615) is powered by the Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics. It features a 16-inch 2.5K display with a 240Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, 500 nits peak brightness, and full DCI-P3 color coverage. The laptop includes a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a 90Wh battery.

ASUS Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Specifications Display: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) IPS-level ROG Nebula Display, 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, ROG Intelligent Cooling

Processor: Intel Core i7-14650HX

RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM, expandable up to 64GB, dual-channel supported

Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Camera: 1080P FHD IR camera for Windows Hello

Audio: 2-speaker system, Smart Amp Technology, AI noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification (for headphone), 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Built-in array microphone

Battery: 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card

Ports: 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC (up to 40Gbps), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort / power delivery (up to 10Gbps), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gbps)

MS Office: Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year + Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity ALSO READ: POCO F7 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,550mAh battery, from Rs 31,999